The Solution to Trump Derangement Syndrome

Maxine Waters was screaming “Impeach 45!” almost as soon as the election results were announced. Multiple Drive-By “News” outlets weren’t long delayed in their cooperation in this effort. Due to the Horowitz report and his testimony we know that this was clearly a result of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Nothing else can possibly explain 17 major and 53 total lies, errors, and omissions in the FISA warrant applications. The Mueller report with its total inability to find the non-existent Russian collusion confirms this.

Of course, the Drive-Bys have published hundreds of false reports contrary to Trump, with nary an article pointing the other way. And now, Princess Pelosi has declared that she will not send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until she knows that the trial is rigged toward conviction. Wait… She wants to know that the trial will be “fair.” Right.

We could go on with a large volume of similar bits, but why bore you with a picture of the ocean when waves on the beach will do? Or the sound of Rashida Tlaib screaming “Impeach the M***Fer!”

There has to be something truly evil about Donald Trump or the process that has led to such hysteria. Hundreds of pundits have carefully outlined how there is no rational explanation for this departure from civility. It’s so bad that psychiatrist Bandy Lee MD has declared that Nancy Pelosi “has the right” to force President Trump to submit to a “mental health hold.” In Florida, where the President resides away from DC, this is called “Baker Acting” him. A person who is a danger to themselves or to others can be involuntarily admitted to a hospital for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

But we shouldn’t be too hard on Doctor Lee. She has repeatedly demonstrated that she is another ignorant loudmouth, declaring the President to be “highly unwell.” Perhaps she should read Doug Wead’s magnificent work revealing how Trump is “colorful,” but also how accusations against him will be “ground to powder by history.”

So what should we make of the infantile handfuls of sand thrown at the President? Do they reflect anything about him, or are they simply temper tantrums of children unable to function in his adult world?

It seems that the question answers itself. But we cannot just eliminate the children. But we may be able to calm them with a bit of Kool-Aid. And to do that, we need to look to the Left for answers. Indeed, they have provided us with an excellent one.

Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election. She wrote a book explaining why she lost. Then she kept adding explanation on top of explanation. But she forgot a critical point. In competition, all that matters is that you participated. Winning and losing is harmful to you.

Donald Trump made this so much worse when he declared that America would never get tired of winning. And in doing so, he turned the Left to cries of outrage. But he still has time to get Pelosi and the Dems to withdraw their Impeachment. All he has to do is…

Give Hillary a yuuge Participation Trophy.

All will be forgiven. And he can promise Nancy a participation trophy after she loses in the Senate. Democrats should be very happy. After all, winning and losing is so twentieth century. The Dems will no longer have the stigma of losers.

Nah. Never work. Even kids aren’t that stupid.

