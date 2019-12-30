2019 Word of the Year: Bombshell

If you follow the news and can tell the difference between real news and fake news, this award should not surprise you. Bombshell has been the most overused, to the point of diminishing returns, word by the fake news media in 2019. And there is no close second. With all of the Mueller fake news we saw about indictments, Trump, and now this impeachment scam, the media’s attempts to hyperbolically portray the political theater in DC yield many bombshells that were mere duds.

Thus the word “bombshell” joins a special category of media terms alongside “problematic.”

Unlike Merriam-Webster who decided that “they” was a superior choice for the accolade, NOQ Report isn’t trying to not-so-subtly brainwash a population with “bombshell.” We do however want to call attention to fake news in order to combat it.

Here are some headlines from NOQ Report containing the word bombshell from 2019.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.