Media
2019 Word of the Year: Bombshell
If you follow the news and can tell the difference between real news and fake news, this award should not surprise you. Bombshell has been the most overused, to the point of diminishing returns, word by the fake news media in 2019. And there is no close second. With all of the Mueller fake news we saw about indictments, Trump, and now this impeachment scam, the media’s attempts to hyperbolically portray the political theater in DC yield many bombshells that were mere duds.
Thus the word “bombshell” joins a special category of media terms alongside “problematic.”
Unlike Merriam-Webster who decided that “they” was a superior choice for the accolade, NOQ Report isn’t trying to not-so-subtly brainwash a population with “bombshell.” We do however want to call attention to fake news in order to combat it.
Here are some headlines from NOQ Report containing the word bombshell from 2019.
- Giuliani, OAN drop major bombshells on Ukrainian-Biden corruption scandal
- This is the real bombshell from the Sondland testimony the media wants buried
- Liz Wheeler and Josh Hammer on the Hunter Biden FOIA bombshell
- Ambassador Sondland contradicts Bill Taylors bombshell impeachment testimony
- Bombshell audio reveals corruption, Ukrainian assistance to Hillary in 2016. Media ignores.
- As NY Times debunks its own Kavanaugh bombshell; don’t expect Democrats to apologize
- Bruce Ohr’s 302s are the bombshell nobody’s talking about
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
2019 Word of the Year: Bombshell
Is Mike Bloomberg buying fake engagement, followers on Twitter?
Texas church shooting: Good guys with guns versus Joe Biden’s ‘totally irrational’ perspectives
Short, powerful documentary links abortion industry to satanism and human sacrifice
The real reason Eric Ciaramella is being protected so fervently
Short, powerful documentary links abortion industry to satanism and human sacrifice
Does the fossil record prove Noah’s flood?
1999 Chuck Schumer thinks 2019 Chuck Schumer is wrong about impeachment
For those suffering from TDS, there’s Trump-xalta
How fingers sticking out of a trunk 40-years-ago made me become a journalist
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
News3 days ago
2004 report: Climate change will bring apocalyptic conditions to the world… by 2020
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Was alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella protecting himself from President Trump’s other ‘favor’?
-
Economy3 days ago
Climate change hysteria is the smokescreen for communism’s advancement in America
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Arrest of Mexican police chief Fidel Alejandro Villegas in killing of Mormon family is a warning
-
Culture and Religion1 day ago
In far-left NYC, Jews live in fear
-
Conspiracy Theory20 hours ago
The real reason Eric Ciaramella is being protected so fervently
-
Democrats3 days ago
Elizabeth Warren is a liar. Just ask her brother.
-
Democrats3 days ago
My dirty little secret: I like Andrew Yang