Three heinous crimes, three media narratives that failed

Conservatives in America have grown accustomed to seeing fake news on our airwaves, in newsstands, and scattered across the internet. Despite the reduced trust in mainstream media, the effects have still been felt as many, particularly those on the left, naively or willfully ignore that the news is slanted heavily against President Trump, the GOP, and conservative principles.

But there’s a challenge the media has been facing for a while, one that became more apparent in the last few days thanks to three hideous crimes. The narratives they’ve been building for the better part of four years are failing them. As we prepare to go into the ever-important 2020 election year, it’s important that the failure of these narratives are exposed and that the truth continues to push its way to the top of our collective consciousness. Here are three crimes that happened this weekend that run contrary to the propaganda mainstream media tries to hammer into us daily.

More anti-Semitic violence from hateful leftists

It’s conspicuous that as media attention focuses on the sharp rise of anti-Semitic violence in New York City, there is no discussion of systemic political bigotry causing people to lash out against Jews. Show hosts and news anchors are scratching their heads wondering why so many hate crimes are popping up now, but nobody’s pointing to a root cause. One thing is guaranteed: if there had been a way to tie these anti-Semitic crimes to Trump supporters, the story would be about us as a group venting our hatred that has been fomented by the President’s rhetoric.

Unfortunately for progressive media, they’re going to continue to be baffled by it all because the hatred is coming from their side of he ideological fence.

In far-left NYC, Jews live in fear But the violence isn’t coming from the source mainstream media has warned us about for three years. That’s not to say there are no Trump supporters who are anti-Semites, but we continue to see violence that is more aligned with cultural differences than political ones. And in New York, where most of the population, including the Jewish population, is comprised of Democrats, one has to wonder why hate crimes are on the rise there. It’s not right that anyone should live in fear. This is why de Blasio, Cuomo, and all of the social justice politicians in New York must start taking this problem more seriously. We get enough Tweets saying they’re going to act. When are we going to see real action happening?

We’re not hearing the proper conclusions that systemic bigotry plays an important role in the identity politics spewed forth by the left. We’re not hearing how hamstringing law enforcement, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio does, is one of the biggest reasons his city is experiencing more crime than it has since the late 1980s. Mainstream media isn’t drawing conclusions, as they would do if the perpetrators of these crimes were NRA-card-holding Republicans.

Just as they have no idea why San Francisco is becoming a literal toilet and Chicago criminals rule the streets with guns, they can’t see past their own narratives to realize the anti-Semitism problem in New York City rests squarely on leftist politicians’ shoulders.

Good guys with guns saved many

When someone with a shotgun starts shooting people, we’re told by progressive media to hide and call 911. Police will arrive in 7-22 minutes on average to count the bodies. If you were there, hopefully you were one of the lucky ones who made it out alive.

When someone with a shotgun starts shooting people, we’re told by conservatives and common sense to pull out the 9mm we have tucked in our shoulder holster and take down the assailant before he kills anyone else. That’s what happened in Texas yesterday. And though one “good guy with a gun” stopped the assailant, he had plenty of backup as other members of the church came properly armed as well.

Texas church shooting: Good guys with guns versus Joe Biden’s ‘totally irrational’ perspectives One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries from a shotgun-wielding assailant at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. The alleged gunman is dead as well thanks to the quick response and accurate shooting of a “good guy with a gun” who took the assailant down within seconds of the first shot being fired. At least three other parishioners came to defend their congregation, weapons cautiously drawn. It was the type of scene that many gun control advocates envision turning into chaos with bullets flying everywhere and innocent people shooting each other. Instead, everyone involved handled the situation in a textbook fashion. The closest armed parishioner drew his weapon and took the shot after the gunman opened fire. He moved to disarm and cover the downed assailant. Other armed parishioners converged cautiously with firearms drawn, scanning the area for other attackers. Unarmed members of the church ran from the gunfire or ducked under pews.

Our founding fathers knew the 2nd Amendment was absolutely necessary to prevent oppression from any source. That includes criminals. It includes foreign invaders. It includes a domestic government entity that betrays the Constitution. The 2nd Amendment puts the power of self-protection and legal self-determination in our hands if we choose to utilize it. That doesn’t mean everyone should (though I’m a firm believer that if more people carried firearms, there would be less crime in America), but having the option is as American as college football.

This is a story that is so big, the media can’t ignore it. But as more people watch the video, they have to ask themselves how the situation would have ended very much differently if Democrats had their way with gun control. As noted in the article above, there are no laws trying to keep shotguns out of anyone’s hands. The only people who would have been disarmed by gun control are the people who took down the gunman. But some stories do get ignored for the sake of narrative…

The face of domestic terrorism

Here’s the headline we would have seen dominating breathless media reports for a day or two had it been true: “White nationalist threatened to bomb Jersey City Jews just days after Kosher store attack.”

The real story was very similar. Darryl Jacobs, 47, called the welfare office and said he “was going to come down and bomb all the Jews in Jersey City.” It’s the type of story that mainstream media loves to latch onto and blow out of proportions. He was allegedly drunk when he made the call and police did not find bomb materials at his residence. Nevertheless, his face would have been blasted all over the news if he matched the narrative of racist white domestic terrorist who likely supports President Trump. Instead, the media saw the story and shrugged it off.

Media checks out story. Dismisses as wrong narrative. https://t.co/u6OwgLInSt — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 30, 2019

An honest media, which we strive to exemplify here at NOQ Report, will not look at crimes based on skin color to determine whether or not we want to report it. An honest media would not pick stories to amplify based on race at all.

Trump supporters are supposed to be the ones filled with hatred. Legal gun owners are supposed to be the problem. Domestic terrorists are supposed to all be white supremacists. That’s what mainstream media says. But they’re wrong. As usual.

