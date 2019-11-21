This is the real bombshell from the Sondland testimony the media wants buried

Presumptions. Innuendos. Lies. That’s all the Democrats have on their side as they continue rolling out Deep State witness after Deep State witness. But even U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland wouldn’t go so far as to lie for the Democrats in yesterday’s hearing. He gave his opinions to softball questions from the Democrats before finally being forced by Representative Mike Turner to answer a direct question about bribery, quid pro quo, corruption, or whatever the impeachment buzzword of the day is.

As Representative Mark Meadows noted, this is the real bombshell from his testimony.

🚨🚨WATCH: This from @RepMikeTurner is the moment of today's hearing. Spread it far and wide. Question: You have ZERO testimony that @realDonaldTrump tied aid to any quid pro quo scheme Sondland: "Yes… other than my presumption." Ballgame. This, here, is the real bombshell. pic.twitter.com/rdqmJ9eka9 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 20, 2019

“No one on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying this aid to the investigation,” Turner said. “Because if your answer is ‘yes,’ then the Chairman’s wrong and the headline on CNN is wrong. No one on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying aid to investigations, yes or no?”

“Yes,” Sondland replied.

Watch as CNN changes the chyron in the middle of Sondland’s answer. Why did they do it? Because he was literally debunking what they were reporting as fact in real time on live television. CNN’s credibility has flatlined.

