Democrats
This is the real bombshell from the Sondland testimony the media wants buried
Presumptions. Innuendos. Lies. That’s all the Democrats have on their side as they continue rolling out Deep State witness after Deep State witness. But even U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland wouldn’t go so far as to lie for the Democrats in yesterday’s hearing. He gave his opinions to softball questions from the Democrats before finally being forced by Representative Mike Turner to answer a direct question about bribery, quid pro quo, corruption, or whatever the impeachment buzzword of the day is.
As Representative Mark Meadows noted, this is the real bombshell from his testimony.
🚨🚨WATCH: This from @RepMikeTurner is the moment of today's hearing. Spread it far and wide.
Question: You have ZERO testimony that @realDonaldTrump tied aid to any quid pro quo scheme
Sondland: "Yes… other than my presumption."
Ballgame. This, here, is the real bombshell. pic.twitter.com/rdqmJ9eka9
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 20, 2019
“No one on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying this aid to the investigation,” Turner said. “Because if your answer is ‘yes,’ then the Chairman’s wrong and the headline on CNN is wrong. No one on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying aid to investigations, yes or no?”
“Yes,” Sondland replied.
Watch as CNN changes the chyron in the middle of Sondland’s answer. Why did they do it? Because he was literally debunking what they were reporting as fact in real time on live television. CNN’s credibility has flatlined.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
This is the real bombshell from the Sondland testimony the media wants buried
Tom Steyer. That’s the punchline. The jokes write themselves.
Watching the Democratic debate tells us why impeachment is so important to the left
What color is the sky in your world?
In a sane world, Sondland’s testimony would put the impeachment debacle to rest
This is the real bombshell from the Sondland testimony the media wants buried
Tom Steyer. That’s the punchline. The jokes write themselves.
AOC says Stephen Miller ‘weaponizes’ being Jewish to promote white nationalism
Devin Nunes exposes the real culprits in the Ukrainian hoax
Mike Pompeo announces U.S. support for Israeli settlements
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Trending
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Beyond Hong Kong: China censors freedom of expression in the Pacific
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Sign the petition! Chick-Fil-A: Return to your values or stop identifying as a Christian business
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Chick-fil-A offers pitiful excuse for caving to radical progressive pressure
-
Democrats2 days ago
The smell of fear
-
Democrats21 hours ago
AOC says Stephen Miller ‘weaponizes’ being Jewish to promote white nationalism
-
Democrats2 hours ago
Watching the Democratic debate tells us why impeachment is so important to the left
-
Democrats22 hours ago
Devin Nunes exposes the real culprits in the Ukrainian hoax
-
Democrats1 day ago
DNC War Room hits Trump on family separation… using 2015 statistics