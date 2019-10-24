Ambassador Sondland contradicts Bill Taylor’s ‘bombshell’ impeachment testimony

The “smoking gun” testimony by Bill Roberts yesterday has Democrats and progressive mainstream media screaming that they now have proof President Trump engaged in quid pro quo with Ukraine over an investigation into Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. But the key points of Taylor’s 15-page statements conflict with today’s statements by the attorney for Ambassador Gordon Sondland. According to the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union’s attorney, Sondland “does not recall” conversations Taylor testified about yesterday.

It won’t be enough for us to stop hearing chants of “quid pro quo, quid pro quo” from the left as it’s one ambassador’s word against another’s, but it’s good news for the President that the most direct accusation against him is being refuted by a highly respected public servant.

Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Taylor testified that Sondland told Andriy Yermak, a representative for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that security assistance would only come when Zelensky committed to a politically charged probe. Luskin said that Sondland “does not recall” a conversation about assistance cutoff. Taylor also reportedly testified that National Security Council official Tim Morrison told him about a Sept. 7 conversation between Trump and Sondland in which Trump said Zelensky should “go to a microphone” and commit to “opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference.” Luskin told the Post that Sondland does not remember any such conversation.

These aren’t the type of conversations either ambassador would forget if they actually happened. So the question is, who’s lying? Sondland has nothing to lose one way or the other as his role would have been at the direction of the President. He has no reason to lie. Taylor, on the other hand, is a Democrat who worked for Bill Bradley. He is as pro-Ukrainian as it comes in Washington DC, with the possible exception of Joe Biden and members of the DNC who used Ukraine regularly under the previous administration.

This is the type of story that will get buried in mainstream media. They’ll pretend like there’s no contradictory evidence and Bill Taylor’s “smoking gun” is all there is to see. Meanwhile, the Ukraine hoax drags on, as planned.

