Entertainment and Sports
Lebron James is the NBA, which means the NBA is garbage
Let’s face it. Lebron James is not a patriotic American. He faced a little heat when he defended China’s influence over Hong Kong. But that was just the preseason. Now that the regular season has officially begun, James couldn’t even wait until tipoff before demonstrating his anti-American views.
Lebron James disrespecting the National Anthem last night….POS! pic.twitter.com/e5zdn4IW6x
— Mac 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Tank92007670) October 23, 2019
He’s like Colin Kaepernick, only much more talented. In fact, he’s so talented as one of the greatest NBA players of all time that he’s essentially the de facto representative of the league. Combine his status with the fact that nobody in the NBA, on his team, or leaders in the league called him out for his outburst and we can come to one of two conclusions: Either they are too afraid of him to speak out or they agree with him. Whichever one it is, it’s despicable.
I, for one, refuse to be a fan of someone who disrespects our nation. The silence from the league on the incident is deafening, and therefore I will no longer be a fan of the NBA. They can play in China where they can learn to appreciate our freedoms.
