Democrats
Debbie Lesko: Adam Schiff ‘wants us to believe that he’s like a special counsel’
Yesterday’s “storming of the SCIF” by Republican lawmakers has seen the media focus on the presence of cell phones in the high-security room. As distraction techniques go, this one is up there on the scale of “how stupid does the left think we are?” Unfortunately, judging by how unhinged the left’s reactions have been on social media, the belief that people are dumb enough to buy into the overblown narrative may be justified.
Nevertheless, there really is substance to the GOP’s complaints about the secrecy of the hearings Representative Adam Schiff is conducting in the basement of Capitol Hill. Representative Debbie Lesko expressed her frustration with the whole debacle, pointing out a very important fact. Schiff is a committee chair, not a special counsel. This impeachment investigation is being handled the way it is because it empowers Democrats to keep everything hidden from the public. They don’t want testimony to be heard defending President Trump and denouncing the cries about “quid pro quo” or pressure applied by President Trump, so they’re keeping it firmly under their thumb.
This is a power trip for Democrats. The main reason they won’t formally open the investigation through the body of the House is because doing so would make it public. That’s the last thing Democrats want right now.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
The sabbath has always been on the 7th day
George Soros stops just short of endorsing Elizabeth Warren
Maria Butina released from prison, will be deported back to Moscow
Ball State study: Delaying handgun purchases has zero effect on crime
Bigger, longer blackouts could lie ahead in California
The sabbath has always been on the 7th day
Maria Butina released from prison, will be deported back to Moscow
Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere ridicule the lunacy of Democrats questioning Mark Zuckerberg
AOC claims government controlling your life equals ‘Freedom’
Debbie Lesko: Adam Schiff ‘wants us to believe that he’s like a special counsel’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
William Barr nails the secular upheaval of Judeo-Christian morals
Trending
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
James Younger gets help: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is having AG, Protective Services investigate transgender 7YO’s case
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
No chemical castration for James Younger as judge grants father joint conservatorship
-
Democrats2 days ago
DoJ’s Spygate is now a criminal investigation. Is this why Lindsey Graham hasn’t acted yet?
-
Democrats19 hours ago
Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling on releasing grand jury testimony is 100% partisan gobbledygook
-
Democrats2 days ago
AOC claims government controlling your life equals ‘Freedom’
-
Conspiracy Theory2 days ago
Progressives betrayed: Impeachment is all about getting Joe Biden nominated
-
Media1 day ago
Kellyanne Conway’s call should have been considered off the record
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
Ambassador Sondland contradicts Bill Taylor’s ‘bombshell’ impeachment testimony