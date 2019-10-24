Debbie Lesko: Adam Schiff ‘wants us to believe that he’s like a special counsel’

Yesterday’s “storming of the SCIF” by Republican lawmakers has seen the media focus on the presence of cell phones in the high-security room. As distraction techniques go, this one is up there on the scale of “how stupid does the left think we are?” Unfortunately, judging by how unhinged the left’s reactions have been on social media, the belief that people are dumb enough to buy into the overblown narrative may be justified.

Nevertheless, there really is substance to the GOP’s complaints about the secrecy of the hearings Representative Adam Schiff is conducting in the basement of Capitol Hill. Representative Debbie Lesko expressed her frustration with the whole debacle, pointing out a very important fact. Schiff is a committee chair, not a special counsel. This impeachment investigation is being handled the way it is because it empowers Democrats to keep everything hidden from the public. They don’t want testimony to be heard defending President Trump and denouncing the cries about “quid pro quo” or pressure applied by President Trump, so they’re keeping it firmly under their thumb.

This is a power trip for Democrats. The main reason they won’t formally open the investigation through the body of the House is because doing so would make it public. That’s the last thing Democrats want right now.

