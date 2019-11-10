Liz Wheeler and Josh Hammer on the Hunter Biden FOIA bombshell

Documents show Hunter Biden’s Ukraine gas firm pressed the Obama administration to end corruption allegations.

Liz Wheeler of One America News Network spoke with Josh Hammer, Editor-at-Large of The Daily Wire about the bombshell Freedom of Information Act revelation that lobbyists for Burisma wanted to get in contact with the Obama administration invoking the name Hunter Biden, something the Biden’s denied ever taking place. This happened one month before then Vice-President Joe Biden threatened to withdraw aide if the prosecutor investigating Burisma wasn’t fired.

Later on in the interview, he made the very important point that everyone needs to stop with the talk of a ‘quid pro quo’ and just defend the president’s actions as clearly being in the national interest. He said they need to explain it’s entirely appropriate to ask about corruption when handing out the taxpayer’s hard earned money.

As John Solomon reported: Hunter Biden’s Ukraine gas firm pressed Obama administration to end corruption allegations, memos show.

Hunter Biden and his Ukrainian gas firm colleagues had multiple contacts with the Obama State Department during the 2016 election cycle, including one just a month before Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s company for corruption, newly released memos show.

…

Hunter Biden’s name, in fact, was specifically invoked by the Burisma representative as a reason the State Department should help, according to a series of email exchanges among U.S. officials trying to arrange the meeting. The subject line for the email exchanges read simply “Burisma.” “Per our conversation, Karen Tramontano of Blue Star Strategies requested a meeting to discuss with U/S Novelli USG remarks alleging Burisma (Ukrainian energy company) of corruption,” a Feb. 24, 2016, email between State officials read. “She noted that two high profile U.S. citizens are affiliated with the company (including Hunter Biden as a board member). “Tramontano would like to talk with U/S Novelli about getting a better understanding of how the U.S. came to the determination that the company is corrupt,” the email added. “According to Tramontano there is no evidence of corruption, has been no hearing or process, and evidence to the contrary has not been considered.”

