Democrats
Vulnerable Democrats who voted ‘yes’ on impeachment must be voted out
Many conservatives, including us, promised to hold all vulnerable House Democrats to account on election day if they vote “Yes” on impeachment. The obvious counter-point that is implied is that Democrats who voted “No” on impeachment get a free pass, of sorts. For threats to stick, we need to fulfill our promises, so we are going forward with extreme prejudice against those vulnerable Democrats who voted Yes and we will also honor the implied promise to stay clear of those who voted No.
Some would say that a Democrat’s a Democrat and none of them should get a free pass. While we agree to some extent, it behooves us to keep the lion’s share of our focus on those who voted Yes. It isn’t just about the politics behind it or the ethics of keeping focused on our threats. It will send the right message.
Imagine how this impeachment will be referenced when they try to impeach President Trump during his second term (and they will if they retain control of the House) if Democrats who voted No kept their seats and many who voted Yes were ousted. It would be the perfect message: Votes matter and we remember the important ones.
Then, there’s Tulsi Gabbard. The presidential candidate claims she won’t run for reelection, so technically speaking there’s nothing to ponder about her “present” votes. Considering she’s in deep blue Hawaii, she wouldn’t be seen as vulnerable anyway. If anything, this reinforces the theory that she will run as an Independent candidate after she loses the Democratic nomination. Watch for Justin Amash to run with her if she does.
A clear message must be sent. The list of Democrats in red districts is in play, only now we’ve moved from the warning stage to the fulfillment stage. We need to do everything we can to oust these Representatives in the 2020 election for multiple reasons. I’d add to the list that it will be fun.
Keep your memory of today’s proceedings squarely intact, patriots. Any Democrat who voted Yes on impeachment and has a chance of being defeated in 2020 should be our #1 targets on Capitol Hill. They’ve betrayed their nation for the sake of party.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Vulnerable Democrats who voted ‘yes’ on impeachment must be voted out
A nation divided, as she predicted. As she hoped.
Of course impeachment poll numbers are sinking. The people aren’t stupid.
‘The Expanse’ season 4 is all about liberty, the free market, and opposing open borders
The only thing we need to learn from the House impeachment vote
Rand Paul and John Stossel discuss socialism
Lihi Aharon: Anti-Semitic attack on NYC subway gets zero mainstream media coverage
Humorous tips on how to avoid gun confiscation
Ted Cruz: President Trump should be able to call Hunter Biden as Senate impeachment witness
Impeachment supporter Elissa Slotkin chooses party over country and her constituents
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Democrats21 hours ago
Why the President’s letter is the most important historical document of our lifetimes
-
Democrats3 days ago
Virginia’s reaction to gun control will be a bellwether for the nation
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Homelessness director Kira Zylstra resigns after hiring transgender stripper for homelessness event
-
Democrats3 days ago
Dissenting view in impeachment report destroys the Democrats’ claims
-
Everything2 days ago
Could President Trump get 15% of the black vote? More?
-
Foreign Affairs1 day ago
John Solomon: New report from Latvia adds to body of evidence against Joe, Hunter Biden
-
Healthcare2 days ago
Andrew Yang’s healthcare plan could pass today with bipartisan support
-
Immigration2 days ago
Remain in Mexico: Out of 47,000 asylum applications, only 11 qualified