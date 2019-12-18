Vulnerable Democrats who voted ‘yes’ on impeachment must be voted out

Many conservatives, including us, promised to hold all vulnerable House Democrats to account on election day if they vote “Yes” on impeachment. The obvious counter-point that is implied is that Democrats who voted “No” on impeachment get a free pass, of sorts. For threats to stick, we need to fulfill our promises, so we are going forward with extreme prejudice against those vulnerable Democrats who voted Yes and we will also honor the implied promise to stay clear of those who voted No.

Some would say that a Democrat’s a Democrat and none of them should get a free pass. While we agree to some extent, it behooves us to keep the lion’s share of our focus on those who voted Yes. It isn’t just about the politics behind it or the ethics of keeping focused on our threats. It will send the right message.

Imagine how this impeachment will be referenced when they try to impeach President Trump during his second term (and they will if they retain control of the House) if Democrats who voted No kept their seats and many who voted Yes were ousted. It would be the perfect message: Votes matter and we remember the important ones.

Then, there’s Tulsi Gabbard. The presidential candidate claims she won’t run for reelection, so technically speaking there’s nothing to ponder about her “present” votes. Considering she’s in deep blue Hawaii, she wouldn’t be seen as vulnerable anyway. If anything, this reinforces the theory that she will run as an Independent candidate after she loses the Democratic nomination. Watch for Justin Amash to run with her if she does.

A clear message must be sent. The list of Democrats in red districts is in play, only now we’ve moved from the warning stage to the fulfillment stage. We need to do everything we can to oust these Representatives in the 2020 election for multiple reasons. I’d add to the list that it will be fun.

Keep your memory of today’s proceedings squarely intact, patriots. Any Democrat who voted Yes on impeachment and has a chance of being defeated in 2020 should be our #1 targets on Capitol Hill. They’ve betrayed their nation for the sake of party.

