Let them know: Here are the 31 House Democrats in districts President Trump won

As impeachment heads to a vote next week, the consensus in mainstream media is that it will pass. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has allegedly called for no whipping of the vote as this is a deeply personal and consequential matter. I’m not 100% sold that she’s really going into the vote without pushing hard for support, but it doesn’t really matter. There’s not a whole lot she can do to convince vulnerable Democrats in red or swing districts that they need to sacrifice reelection for the sake of a made-for-television impeachment that will surely fail in the Senate.

There is one way we can help vulnerable Democrats who are on the fence make the right decision on impeachment. We can contact them. We need to let them know that their vote next week will determine whether or not they have a chance at reelection. We need to inform them that we’re watching and we will not forget over the next eleven months whether they put country or party first. Thankfully, TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk made it easy to reach out:

(10/10) RT this so all 63 MILLION Americans can let these Democrats know that we DO NOT take kindly to having our 2016 vote overturned! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 13, 2019

Twitter and phone seem to be the best way to reach them as many are inundated with irrelevant emails. I have no idea how many physical letters they receive, but considering the season it’s probably too late to send them snail mail. Give them a call, especially if you’re in any of these districts. Tweet at them with your feelings about impeachment. Be sure to let them know that this singular issue can either clear them of the accusation of partisanship that should be squarely placed on every Democrat who votes for impeachment or it can turn them into poster children for draining the swamp.

Even Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler said in the past that impeachment must be clear and bipartisan. The charges against the President are far from clear and definitely have no bipartisan support. This is why it’s such a dividing factor among Americans today. Thankfully, more Americans are realizing just how much of a political play it is based on how little Democrats were able to present as “evidence” of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Impeachment is a partisan way for the swamp to fight back. We need every Democrat in a red or swing district to know that they have a choice: represent America and their constituents or represent the swamp. Their call.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.