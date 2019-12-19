Republicans
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: ‘As a judge, I would dismiss this on day one for lack of merit’
Yesterday’s impeachment hearings that led to the partisan vote to impeach President Trump was loaded with rhetoric from both sides of the aisle. It was an opportunity for many in Congress to get their first shot on the national stage in front of millions of viewers. We were able to get a glimpse at some of the rising stars in both parties. One such star is Representative Guy Reschenthaler from Pennsylvania.
I’ll admit, the freshman Republican hadn’t hit my radar before yesterday, but when he did he did so in style. He claimed there is no prima facie case here, meaning the prosecutors did not even meet the basic requirement of establishing some evidence that, at face value, indicates their case has merit. He would know, as he’s been in every seat in court cases. He was a prosecutor as well as a defense attorney in the Navy, and he served as a district judge before running for the state legislature.
"As a lawyer, I would defend this case every day of the week. As a judge, I would dismiss this case for lack of merit. … I'll tell you who I will prosecute, though. I would prosecute @RepAdamSchiff for abuse of power…and @TheDemocrats for obstruction," pic.twitter.com/hD1TmL6kjE
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 18, 2019
“As a lawyer, I would defend this case every day of the week,” Reschenthaler said. “As a judge, I would dismiss this on day one for lack of merit. There’s not prima facie case here. I’ll tell you who I’d prosecute, though. I’d prosecute Adam Schiff for abuse of power.”
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: ‘As a judge, I would dismiss this on day one for lack of merit’
Vulnerable Democrats who voted ‘yes’ on impeachment must be voted out
A nation divided, as she predicted. As she hoped.
Of course impeachment poll numbers are sinking. The people aren’t stupid.
‘The Expanse’ season 4 is all about liberty, the free market, and opposing open borders
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: ‘As a judge, I would dismiss this on day one for lack of merit’
Rand Paul and John Stossel discuss socialism
Lihi Aharon: Anti-Semitic attack on NYC subway gets zero mainstream media coverage
Humorous tips on how to avoid gun confiscation
Ted Cruz: President Trump should be able to call Hunter Biden as Senate impeachment witness
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Democrats1 day ago
Why the President’s letter is the most important historical document of our lifetimes
-
Democrats3 days ago
Virginia’s reaction to gun control will be a bellwether for the nation
-
Culture and Religion2 days ago
Homelessness director Kira Zylstra resigns after hiring transgender stripper for homelessness event
-
Democrats3 days ago
Dissenting view in impeachment report destroys the Democrats’ claims
-
Everything2 days ago
Could President Trump get 15% of the black vote? More?
-
Foreign Affairs2 days ago
John Solomon: New report from Latvia adds to body of evidence against Joe, Hunter Biden
-
Healthcare2 days ago
Andrew Yang’s healthcare plan could pass today with bipartisan support
-
Immigration2 days ago
Remain in Mexico: Out of 47,000 asylum applications, only 11 qualified