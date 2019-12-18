The only thing we need to learn from the House impeachment vote

First, let me end the suspense for you, just in case you weren’t aware. The majority of the House of Representatives will vote to send both Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. That has been a foregone conclusion since the moment the midterm election results came in. With a majority, the only two questions Democrats had to answer were when they were going to send them and what charges would they fabricate to put on them.

They set the bar for impeachment low because they knew mainstream media would parrot whatever narrative Jerry Nadler (and later Adam Schiff) would give them. They didn’t have to prove an impeachable offense. They simply needed to bring up charges that could suspend disbelief in as many lucid Americans as possible. The far-left was already on board since November, 2016. They would have supported the impeachment of President Trump if someone accused him of ripping the label off of a mattress. So the target that Nancy Pelosi had in mind were the people in the middle who weren’t hardcore Trump supporters or detractors.

When the House votes today, we need to look at one thing. Okay, technically it’s around 30 things, or more specifically we need to look at 30 people. Which Democrats who are vulnerable in 2020 vote in favor of impeachment? Those who do (and most of them likely will) instantly become the #1 target for PACs, conservative publications, and patriots around the country. It is imperative that we focus on those Democrats who are vulnerable as well as complicit in this sham impeachment.

Here are three reasons why this is so important:

The albatross

Our EIC wrote an excellent article last month about hanging the albatross around their necks. He invoked The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (which I never read but I’ll take his word on it) and said we need to make sure to identify those who are remotely vulnerable and vote for impeachment. That happens today.

Impeachment: Instead of the cross, the albatross about their necks was hung This impeachment debacle MUST be a rallying cry for all non-Trump-hating Americans to send a clear message: Political tomfoolery must not be used to abuse the Constitution. That’s really what this impeachment inquiry is. They are playing with the righteous edicts set forth by our founding fathers to elicit political gain. This cannot be allowed to stand. Now is the time to hang the albatross of impeachment around the necks of every Democrat who abuses the Constitution by voting in favor of it despite the lack of evidence or the presence of a crime. That albatross must be clear for all to see. Any Democrat who votes for impeachment and is even remotely vulnerable in 2020 must be permanently stained by their poor choice, their partisan decision to abuse the Constitution of the United States of America. They must be voted out.

We have the list of Democrats who represent Trump-friendly districts, but there are others. I’ll be compiling a list of targets once the vote is in and I do my research.

The message

Taking down pro-impeachment Democrats isn’t just about this impeachment. As Breitbart noted, Democrats plan on making impeachment their ongoing endeavor even if (when) President Trump wins reelection.

House Vows to Continue Probes No Matter What Senate Decides No matter what the U.S. Senate does–and it is expected to clear President Trump early next year after the House votes on Wednesday to impeach him–the House is likely to continue its quest to remove the president from office. Lawyers for the House told a federal court on Monday that lawmakers will continue their impeachment investigation even after the House votes later this week to impeach President Donald Trump. In a filing to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, House General Counsel Douglas Letter argued that the House’s demands for grand jury materials connected to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation were still urgent because such evidence might become relevant to the Senate’s expected impeachment trial next month.

We have an opportunity to send Democrats the message that if they vote for the next impeachment inquiry, they’re going to become targets. It’s imperative that we make as many of them lose this time around so future vulnerable Democrats think twice about participating in these types of shenanigans.

The results

The most important reason to go after vulnerable Democrats is the end-goal result: Retaking control of the House of Representatives. If we can take advantage of their mistaken allegiance to their party over their nation and constituents, we can reverse the damage done in 2018 by giving the President majorities in both chambers of Congress again. The first two years of his administration weren’t perfect thanks in large part to Capitol Hill’s incompetence, but we got tax cuts and a whole lot more. If we can give the GOP the advantage to again press their agenda, it would go a long way to achieving the rest of the President’s goals.

There will be plenty of rhetoric from lawmakers and analyses by pundits today. But the only vital piece of information is identifying which vulnerable Democrats to target in 2020. Pro-impeachment lawmakers in red districts become the top priority to dethrone.

