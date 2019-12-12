News
President Trump: ‘Greta must work on her anger management problem’
He said it. Well, he Tweeted it. President Trump posted what so many Americans feel regarding TIME Person of the Year Greta Thunberg. The young climate change activist has been getting plenty of attention since angrily speaking before the United Nations. Now, the President has weighed in.
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” the President Tweeted, using actress Roma Downey’s congratulatory Tweet upon which to set a context.
The jab from the President is certain to trigger environmental justice warriors worldwide as they’ve essentially beatified her as the saint of the church of climatology. She already has murals of her visage going up across the globe.
