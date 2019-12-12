Mainstream media demands the people support impeachment, no matter how ridiculous it is

Some are ranting. Others are begging. More than a few have come to tears with their heartfelt pleas. They’re doing it as individuals. They’re doing it in groups. Despite the diversity in how they’re presenting the message, it’s the message itself that’s universal among people high and low in mainstream media: You, the people, MUST support impeachment because we’ve been telling you to, damn it!

They can’t believe what their lying eyes have been telling them, though. WE the people are not buying into the hogwash of two trumped up Articles of Impeachment presented by House Democrats. It’s important that we view it in those terms because progressive mainstream media has made that distinction. Despite a strong majority of Americans opposed or indifferent about impeachment following failed attempts by the Democrats to make (and remake) their cases, mainstream media feels compelled as our progressive intellectual superiors to tell us we’re wrong to not take their learned judgments to heart. After all, they get paid to tell us how to think. At least that’s what they’ve grown to believe.

But Americans are a stubborn bunch. We look around and see prosperity in the form of more jobs, higher wages, and better opportunities. We look out on Main Street, USA, and we see our fellow people coming together (except where Antifa, Extinction Rebellion, or other leftist groups set up camp). We then look at Ukraine and think, “No big deal.” Because it wasn’t. What President Trump told Ukrainian President Zelensky was no big deal at all, especially when we take into account that the Ukrainians themselves didn’t realize the crime the Democrats allege was happening against them even took place. Because it didn’t.

Editorial boards at failing news organizations across the country have joined the impeachment fight. They see the writing on the wall: As Al Green said, “We have to impeach him because otherwise he’s going to win.”

That scares them. It’s not the type of fear people feel when there’s an existential threat facing them, such as the fear many Americans felt after Obamacare was passed or when Anthony Davis went to the Lakers. This is an irrational fear, one that flies in the face of the success that surrounds us today. They, the media, just KNOW President Trump is going to do something bad. They feel it in their gizzards. They have no proof of it, as the current state of the country reveals. But at some point in the future he’s going to accidentally nuke Cuba or give keys to the Treasury to Vladimir Putin or move us to the metric system or cancel all Tuesdays going forward or… something.

They want you to feel their fear, no matter how irrational. They want you to believe their warnings, no matter how unhinged. They want you to support impeachment, facts be damned. They want you to hate the President. Because they do.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.