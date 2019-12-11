Greta Thunberg TIME PotY award will perpetuate the climate change cult

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has won TIME Person of the Year. Congratulations. Now, it’s time to move on.

But they won’t. They’ll double down. The hyper-leftists of the climate change hysteria movement will latch onto this news like an election win with claims of the world finally waking up to their (false) reality regarding global warming. Lunatics with Extinction Rebellion will wear Greta masks while sitting on streets clogging traffic in busy intersections. Social justice teachers will assign their students essays where they list the top 100 things they adore about Thunberg. More murals will be painted.

What more is there to say? She’s not a fan of the Green New Deal or the Paris Climate Accords because she’s smart enough (at least her handlers are) to realize they’re economic policies, not attempts to tackle climate change. But her message must get out there, even if doing so means flying ship captains to her location so they can sail a boat with her on it. As long as other people are hurting the environment on her behalf instead of her doing the dirty deeds herself, nobody complains.

If I sound annoyed, it’s because I am. You should be as well. Even if you are a believer in man-made climate change, you have to acknowledge Thunberg-mania is getting out of hand and distracting from actual debate on the topic. So far she has offered exactly zero ideas on how to do what she wants to accomplish, which is essentially zero carbon emissions immediately. She lambastes deniers and climate change economic activists alike. The only people who can be in her tribe directly are those who wouldn’t wear Birkenstocks because they’re less environmentally friendly than going barefoot everywhere.

But even though she despises people promoting the Green New Deal, they love her nonetheless. They’ll happily buy magazines made from murdered trees if only to have her happy face scowling at them from the cover. They’ll consume energy along with her and even consume more to make sure she’s not tainted by it. At some point, she will be anointed by some “official” religion. Saint Thunberg is going to happen. Just watch.

It really is a cult by definition. Greta Thunberg is a fad they won’t allow to die because so much has been put into perpetuating her “teachings” as a new religion. It’s climate change radicalism magnified exponentially. And we should be concerned.

