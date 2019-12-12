Culture and Religion
Rashida Tlaib demonstrates pure racism by deleting false Tweet, then failing to issue new rebuke
Racism is a sad, peculiar thing. Those who are racist often do not realize it and seem befuddled when their actions make people believe they are. Representative Rashida Tlaib is often caught displaying nothing but hatred and absolute bigotry towards Jews and especially towards Caucasians, and she does so without realizing that what she’s saying is bigoted. That’s a trait of someone whose hatred has blinded them.
The latest example started with an embarrassing Tweet. The Congresswoman from Michigan thought this morning offered a great opportunity to achieve two goals with one post: Hide her anti-Semitism while condemning white supremacy. It was an ideal situation in which she could appear to be sympathetic to the Jewish community that she has denigrated over the years while still pushing her identity politics narrative. Four people were murdered at a kosher market in Jersey City, NJ, in an obvious hate crime. Her Tweet was simple and unambiguous.
The problem with the Tweet, as our readers are certainly aware, is that a full day had passed since news broke that the alleged murderers were black supremacists, one being a former member of an anti-Semitic group, the Black Hebrew Israelites. The backlash was swift and Tlaib quickly deleted her ignorant Tweet. Then… silence. Or to be more accurate, she changed the subject. She retweeted a couple of her buddies, ridiculed Space Force, and went to her tried and true tactic of attacking President Trump. As for Mosche Deutsch, the scholar and activist who was killed by the black supremacists, well, his death was no longer of interest to Tlaib since the storyline didn’t match her narrative.
This is as clear of a display of pure racism as we’ve seen from a sitting member of Congress for weeks. I wish I could say it’s been longer, but unfortunately Democrats have a penchant for pretending to be in the party of diversity even though their actions and words are the epitome of racism. She had an opportunity to condemn black supremacy. If that was too much of a stretch for her, she could have at least condemned anti-Semitism. If THAT was too much, she should have at least turned to “gun violence” or “hatred” as go-to talking points while expressing sympathy for the families of the victims.
Her silence speaks volumes.
Tlaib was quick to point out white supremacists killed Jewish people. But when she learned it was black supremacists who committed the crime, suddenly the death of Jewish people wasn’t worth lamenting. This, folks, is systemic Democratic racism.
