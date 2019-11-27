Michael Bloomberg is just a well-known Tom Steyer

I’ve got to disagree with our EIC’s take that Bloomberg has the potential to shake up the Democrats. I think, at most, Michael Bloomberg has the potential to throw gasoline atop of a fire that is the migrant caravan towards a gloriously brokered convention. But in mixing up metaphors, I do believe that we are overestimating the impact of money on an otherwise unappealing candidate.

Late to the Party

Entering with plenty of time to spare and endless supply of cash yielded no fruit for Tom Steyer. In contrast, Michael Bloomberg joined at last minute, so late that his filings betrayed the surprise of his announcement. With a ton of cash, Bloomberg similarly launched a media blitzkrieg that conceded the first few states. The results are abysmal thus far. However, Bloomberg has surpassed Steyer in the RCP average. But 2-3 percent is something to laugh at. Tulsi Gabbard, the darling of Conservative Inc and Libertarians (big L), has that. But admittedly Bloomberg has room to grow. I’ll get to why I don’t think he will.

What this says about Democrats

Democrats must be rather unenamored by their selection if people are still throwing their hats in the ring. This has often been said. But a weak field as far as general elections are concerned are not what matters with who can come out on top in said weak field. Let’s revisit the Democrat Presidential Primary Bracket. Because of Kamala Harris’ ditsy amateurism, Pete Buttigieg appears to have won the Base Championship for the Intersectionality Region. With 2. Beto O’Rourke out of the race and every lesser seed being a joke in the Confused White Man region, Michael Bloomberg is thrust into a position where he must take down Joe Biden before addressing Pete Buttigieg who looks to crossover and take this key base that seems to be propped up by the black vote. This is no easy feat because Joe Biden has a hood pass keeping his campaign alive. Indeed South Bend Indiana’s top leaders snubbed the mayor for Biden. Joe Biden seems to be recovering because no one else can fill the power vacuum that is his base. And we are realizing more and more that minorities are his base.

Hood Pass denied

Mayor Bloomberg was known for the Stop and Frisk policies in New York, which are unconstitutional and widely believed to be racist. No chance he takes away from the minority portion of Biden’s support

No White Guilt Game

Pete Buttigieg is winning over the white suburbanites who fell for Obama’s hope and change. He’s a master of condescension and these people love that. The only reason the guy who photoshopped Obama’s dad in a hood pass containing the endorsements of several white people is still in this race is because he’s a homosexual, and white Evanjellyfishes love to signal their virtue.

Seat’s Taken

This leaves the Socialist Region who Bloomberg may try to dismantle to gain support. But this is a massive miscalculation. Leftism is a cult, and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the most formidable. The size of the Socialist pie tree bark, cannot support another candidate latching on. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren need to finish the Base Championship, but neither shows any sign of bowing out for the sake of their movement. Jumping in this fight would leave him worse off than Tom Steyer. And no praising of the Maoist can change that.

Low Ceiling

The Confused White Man Region is the only option for Michael Bloomberg. He has no intersectionality to boast, and he’s not Socialist enough to sit at the table. At a glance he is unable to unravel the bases of the candidates in front of him. The candidates behind him, perhaps could use some unraveling. Perhaps he could build a base by taking Booker’s support, then Klobuchar’s. But this still leaves him around the Kamala Harris level. Harris, similarly, has no real base.

Final Thoughts

The cash on hand is the biggest asset Bloomberg has going, but as we saw with Tom Steyer, money doesn’t turn an unappealing candidate into a superstar, unless you have Fox News promoting Karl Rove’s choice. But the Democrats have their own stupidities in their primary process which has allowed for this enjoyable clown show that provides outlets such as ours with endless content to produce.

Michael Bloomberg is the latest clown to dawn the noise and enter the stage. His chance to make is serious impact is mild and his threat to win the nomination and beat Trump are minimal. In a primary, a base of support is make or break. But there is no demand for a pro-abortion Socialist who is tough on crime in the Democrat Party.

