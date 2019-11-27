U.S. News
Video: Massive explosion and fire at petrochemical plant in Port Neches, Texas
A massive explosion at the Texas Petrochemicals (TPC) plant in Port Neches, Texas, occurred in the early morning hours on November 27, 2019. This iPhone video from KFDM News shows the fire blazing after the initial explosion. Residents in the area report windows broken from the explosion across Jefferson County.
Reports are injuries are still coming in. No word from Texas Petrochemicals or law enforcement as to the extent of the blast, but residence within a 1-mile radius from the plant are being encouraged to evacuate if possible.
Port Neches plant blew up and messed up a most of our house. The blast of the explosion shattered all the windows too. We are safe. pic.twitter.com/JLm0D55SBp
— Omar (@omarkhamza) November 27, 2019
Huntsman in Port Neches pic.twitter.com/3xbmeibdwQ
— 𝔸𝕌𝔹 (@__aubrierose) November 27, 2019
TPC EXPLOSION: Ryan Mathewson sends KFDM photos from his house on Earle Street in Port Neches.
" We were the closest house to the plant
We woke up covered in glass doors blown in but we got out safe" pic.twitter.com/ssh12gKdry
— KFDM News (@kfdmnews) November 27, 2019
In Port Neches right now pic.twitter.com/IJ45BJQB8Z
— Free Real Estate (@derekrosshall) November 27, 2019
Total refiners in port Neches just exploded. I’m not sure if anyone is injured my coworker just sent me these photos pic.twitter.com/SDhuOdkR1W
— law abiding citizen (@altoneeler) November 27, 2019
SO THANKFUL my nieces were not at their father’s home tonight. There’s been a large explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Port Neches, TX.
This is his home. Lots of houses damaged on the area. So far no fatalities reported. pic.twitter.com/ddxK2bc7Nj
— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 27, 2019
The TPC plant, which is close to the Gulf of Mexico in Port Neches, Jefferson County, Texas, shows as having its last safety inspection on Dec. 15, 2017, conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard. We will update this story when more is known.
