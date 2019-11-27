Connect with us

Video: Massive explosion and fire at petrochemical plant in Port Neches, Texas

A massive explosion at the Texas Petrochemicals (TPC) plant in Port Neches, Texas, occurred in the early morning hours on November 27, 2019. This iPhone video from KFDM News shows the fire blazing after the initial explosion. Residents in the area report windows broken from the explosion across Jefferson County.

Reports are injuries are still coming in. No word from Texas Petrochemicals or law enforcement as to the extent of the blast, but residence within a 1-mile radius from the plant are being encouraged to evacuate if possible.

The TPC plant, which is close to the Gulf of Mexico in Port Neches, Jefferson County, Texas, shows as having its last safety inspection on Dec. 15, 2017, conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard. We will update this story when more is known.

