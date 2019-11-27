Culture and Religion
California targets sex trafficking charity over Catholic beliefs
In California, radical ideology supersedes the good works of those who are trying to help the world. In the case of Children of the Immaculate Heart, a 501(c)3 Catholic charity, they are helping the world by offering shelter and assistance to women and young girls who have been victims of sex trafficking. But as of now, they are not able to help children because the state of California is blocking their efforts. Why? Because the charity will not participate in helping these girls receive sex change operations or get abortions.
Keep in mind, the charity does not discriminate against those who want to have an abortion or receive a sex change. They simply won’t participate in the activities, but according to the state of California, that makes the charity anathema for the youngest victims, many of whom were raped ten times a day while held captive. This is a sick perversion of social justice that puts a hyper-leftist worldview over the need to give these girls the healing, protection, and love they so desperately need. You can donate to the charity through their website.
One America News anchor Liz Wheeler made a passionate case for the charity in one of her recent videos. It’s lunacy that the far-left progressive state puts their radical ideology over the needs of the victims, but that’s exactly what’s happening.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
