Michael Bloomberg gushing over China should concern us all

There are certain types of American progressives who defend China’s Communist Party. Some are “scholars” as American academia has always had an infatuation with tenets of Karl Marx and the prospects of a dystopian utopia. Others are radicals who hate America and everything it represents to the point they adore our antithesis on the other side of the world. There are even a few elitists who embrace authoritarianism as the only way to make sure they’re protected from the rest of us… as long as they’re in control. Democratic candidate for president Michael Bloomberg doesn’t easily fall into any of these categories on the surface, but once we dig a little deeper we see he has a little of all three in him.

He’s not your traditional socialist or authoritarian like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. After all, he’s extremely rich and as a member of the corporate oligarchy in America, he takes a slightly different angle to achieve his goals of gun confiscation and climate change hysteria. He hides it well. But he lets his guard down at times, as egomaniacs invariably do occasionally. One such occasion happened a couple of months ago during an interview by Margaret Hoover for Firing Line.

The host could barely contain her consternation with some of Bloomberg’s responses. He claimed China was doing much to fight climate change. When Hoover noted they are still using tons of coal and even importing more, he fired back that they’re moving their facilities away from cities. Even the most deranged climate change activist doesn’t believe moving coal plants away from cities is a solution to climate change, but the vaunted climate change activist was offering it as a great solution by the Chinese.

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg defended the Communist Party of China in September China: -Has millions in concentration camps

-Steals US tech

-Spys on the US

-Clamping down on freedom Firing Line host Margaret Hoover ripped him for it pic.twitter.com/bLNrm037gR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2019

Even after letting that absurd statement pass, Hoover couldn’t let go of Bloomberg’s statement that Chinese President Xi Jinping isn’t a dictator. She tried to get him to understand the error in his thinking, pointing out that they have no elections, no democratic recourse to affect change in government, but Bloomberg kept pressing about Xi being beholden to his “constituents.” She asked if he meant he could be swayed by revolution, at which point Bloomberg continued complimenting Beijing for listening to the will of their people.

It was an odd exchange, one in which Bloomberg became visibly annoyed with insinuations that the Chinese people do not enjoy the types of freedoms or the say in their government that free nations enjoy. He finished by telling her to read news coverage of how Beijing addressed climate change when the people complained.

The notion that Michael Bloomberg is a sensible moderate can be forever tossed out the window by anyone who hears him bleating about how beholden to his “constituents” Xi Jinping is. He doesn’t recognize authoritarianism at all… or does he?

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.