Rand Paul: It’s harder for children to drink or smoke than to receive permanent chemical castration

Following a week of covering the story of James Younger and his parents’ court battle over who should make decisions about his physical and mental care, the debate is not dying down. Even after the judge in the case gave both parents the ability to decide the future of their son, a bigger issue is being raised. Regardless of what parents think, should they be allowed to have their children, willing or not, go through gender transition treatments such as chemical castration through puberty blockers and hormone injections that chance the physiology of the child?

As my colleague wrote yesterday, this is the only time I can imagine taking away a parental right. The government already has too much say in how we raise, care for, and educate our children. But this is a unique situation relevant to today’s society because the rise of transgenderism has sparked a trend in which radical progressive parents raise their children to believe they’re gender is fluid. In the case of James Younger, it seems his mother was indoctrinating her young son to believe he is a female named Luna.

This needs to stop. And as annoyed as I am for saying this, the government must step in. As Rand Paul noted in a Tweet, there are already laws prohibiting underage children from participating in adult activities like drinking alcohol and smoking tobacco. A gender transitioning procedure is an adult activity as well.

We don’t let kids drink alcohol til 21. People want to move smoking age to 21. But we will allow a 7 year old to have his life and body altered like this? This is child abuse and the state should side with the father who is trying to protect the child.” https://t.co/fNXF50qQEY — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 24, 2019

Paul is right. This is child abuse and it’s much more rampant than most Americans are aware. The argument from the other side is it’s easier to transition at an early age, especially before puberty. This is a disingenuous argument because puberty is often a triggering point when children begin having their desires and behaviors more controlled by the hormones in their body. Biology is clear about this – boys become men and girls become women. We can debate all day about whether someone feeling like the opposite gender is grounds for them to switch, but that’s a debate for adults. Children should not be in that equation at all.

Parents influence their children greatly. If parents tell their son he’s actually a girl starting from a young age, they’ll believe it and start acting accordingly. This is brainwashing. It’s child abuse. I hate government intervention, but this is a worthy exception.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.