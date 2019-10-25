Tulsi Gabbard won’t seek reelection to Congress

Presidential candidate and four-term Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives, putting all of her eggs in the presidential basket. She announced it in a video released at the stroke of midnight Friday.

I'm so grateful to the people of Hawaiʻi for allowing me to serve you in Congress for the last 7 years. Throughout my life, I’ve always made my decisions based on where I felt I could do the most good. In light of the challenges we face, I believe I can… https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl pic.twitter.com/h3wM6AZLMs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

Gabbard has not done well in the polls, missing the third Democratic debate and still trying to get into the fifth. But she has made the news with some of her comments, including her many breaks from her fellow Democrats on issues, particularly those surrounding foreign policy. She’s also the only remaining candidate who is not 100% sold on impeaching President Trump, giving a reserved answer when asked at the last debate.

Her most recent newsworthy moment came as a result of an attack by former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who accused her of being a Russian asset. The strange insult helped Gabbard get plenty of attention, but so far no polls have shown a significant bump from the attention she received.

This would seem to be a retirement for her as her chances of winning the nomination are very low. Assuming she leaves the race at some point, could she reverse her decision? In deep blue Hawaii, she easily could.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.