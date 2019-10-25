Connect with us

Kellyanne Conway’s call should have been considered off the record

Kellyanne Conways call should have been considered off the record

I like the Washington Examiner for the most part. They’re one of the few publications that can toe the line between being centrist in their approach to the news while leaning ever-so-slightly to the right editorially. Many of their views are downright conservative. But they broke the trust they’ve been given by publishing a conversation with Kellyanne Conway knowing full well she believed she was talking off the record.

FOR the record, all conversations with journalists are considered to be on the record unless noted otherwise. Kellyanne Conway invoked her desire to have an off-the-record conversation. This was very clear, as was the fact that she believed she was off the record throughout the conversation. Frankly, I’m not even clear what loophole the Washington Examiner exploited to justify putting the call on the record. But one thing is certain. Conway did not say she was speaking on the record and believed the conversation was protected.

The call itself was juicy, which is why nearly every reaction from progressive journalists has been cheering on the reasoning behind the decision. But they’re doing so from a purely partisan perspective. If someone who worked for a Democratic politician was caught in the same questionable scenario, they’d be lambasting the Washington Examiner as everything wrong with the vast right-wing conspiracy-theory-loving conservative media industrial complex, or something like that.

But they hate Conway, so they’re okay with it.

Yes, Conway’s rhetoric and haughty conversation was damaging. She shouldn’t have said what she said on- or off-the-record. But just because she was verbally abusive to someone who didn’t deserve it (yes, her husband’s feud with the President is relevant) doesn’t justify breaking the sacred pact we all sign up for when we’re journalists.

What makes this worse is the Washington Examiner is so powerful and has so many connections with conservatives, I could only find four people who spoke up for Conway or good journalism.

Some would hear the content of the call and believe it doesn’t matter that she believed she was off the record. She was wrong. That’s an inappropriate argument in context. It doesn’t matter what she said. Public figures should have an expectation that their off-the-record comments will not be published. The Washington Examiner knows this with crystal clarity, but they chose to find a workaround to defend their journalist (admirable) and get a big story people would be talking about and clicking on (despicable). As much as we need to protect our reporters from abuse, we must also protect the integrity of the media. Fake news is rampant enough without bending the rules for the sake of clickbait.

Off-the-record comments should never be published on-the-record. Betraying that trust makes it harder for journalists to remain credible and trustworthy. If the subject believes she is off the record, the journalist shouldn’t seek a technicality.

