Democrats
Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere ridicule the lunacy of Democrats questioning Mark Zuckerberg
It isn’t easy to be sympathetic to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. He’s generally not a likable guy in the best of circumstances, but he held his own while being questioned by Congressional Democrats. It’s not that he was especially eloquent or quick-witted against their attacks. It’s that their attacks were so unhinged, he could have sat there silently with a dumfounded look on his face and anyone watching wouldn’t have doubted the sincerity of his confusion.
The two clips Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere watched on yesterday’s show had Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Joyce Beatty (D-OH) questioning the befuddled tech giant. They both held an air of outrage as they tried to paint the Facebook platform as inherently racist. First, Ocasio-Cortez accused Zuckerberg of using a “white supremacist” news outlet, the Daily Caller, as a fact-checker. Even if we dismiss the idiocy of thinking the Daily Caller is run by white supremacists, it’s impossible to get around the fact that Facebook doesn’t pick the fact-checkers. They’re selected independently. He told Representative Ocasio-Cortez that, but she continued with the same line of questioning as if he said nothing.
Then, Beatty’s questioning was indescribable. I’m not even going to try, other than to note that it had something to do with ruining people’s lives and the percentage of African Americans who use it. Or something.
Congress is not equipped to handle Big Tech because they have no idea how anything works. This is why they’ll need technocrats like Zuckerberg to get involved with regulating it. Ironically, he’ll be helping to regulate himself, as planned.
