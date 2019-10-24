Two reasons the GOP should introduce legislation regulating underage gender modification

This is the first (and hopefully last) time I will ever encourage the government to get involved in any way with parental rights. 9,999 times out 10,000 that government attempts to regulate morality, proper parenting, discipline, medical procedures, or anything else that has to do with the family unit, it turns out to be very, very bad. But on one particularly hot topic today, governments at the state and possibly federal level need to jump in.

The hot topic is underage gender modification, and it’s being torn right out of today’s headlines. And yesterday’s headlines. And headlines from the day before. 7-year-old James Younger believes he is a girl named Luna. It seems increasingly likely he believes this because his mother has been indoctrinating him into the notion since he was 4-years-old or younger. His father’s rights to object to chemical castration and full transition into “Luna” at such a young age has been threatened by the courts. This is why it needs to be addressed through new laws.

Let’s first take a look at something benign: tattoos. Most states regulate underage tattoos to some degree. They have age-limits with or without parental consent. They all have a different way of handling tattoos, but the general consensus on reasoning behind such laws is the same: Kids should not be making permanent life decisions at such an early age.

The same holds true for gender dysphoria. At what point does someone legitimately know they want their gender to be different from their biological sex? Perhaps the better way of asking the question is: When should someone be able to make a permanent decision about their gender? Even if we take the Biblical understanding of man and woman out of the equation, we still have a major moral dilemma. Should children be allowed to permanently alter the physiology based on their limited understanding of concepts like self-identity, sexuality, and gender preferences?

We do not allow 7-year-olds to pick their own diets because invariably they would be unhealthy. We do not allow them into adult movies because what appears on screen can be damaging to their young minds. There are items that cannot be purchased at 7-years-old such as tobacco, alcohol, or firearms because they’re not mature enough physically or emotionally to handle them. In essence, children make poor decisions.

It’s time for Republicans and even lucid Democrats to put forth legislation banning the use of gender-altering treatments on children, whether it’s puberty blockers or opposite-sex hormones, until they reach a certain age. What that age may be is up to doctors and lawmakers, but watching James Younger’s story unfold in the news tells me it should definitely be older than seven. Videos we’ve seen of Younger tell of a young boy who has been confused by his mother and others, and who has received positive reinforcement by most who have accepted what his mother has done to him. That includes the 11 of 12 jurors who believe it’s in this child’s best interests to transition to become “Luna” as his mother wishes.

There are two reasons the GOP should do this. The first is obvious: It’s the moral thing to do. As more radical progressives impose their unhinged beliefs onto their children, it’s becoming a form of child abuse that must be addressed.

The second reason is to send the right message about where America stands on the topic. The powerful LGBTQ community has gone unchecked since their multiple victories during the Obama administration. With every victory, they become emboldened and more aggressive. They continue to press their agenda and refer to anyone opposing them as bigots. They aren’t looking for equal rights or opportunities. They’re seeking superior rights and unhindered access to opportunities others do not have. We must put our foot down and stop them in their tracks one victory at a time.

The forced transition of children into a physical form they were not born into is going to become more prevalent if we don’t stop it now. This is child abuse as children are brainwashed into believing they’re something they’re not. It must be stopped.

