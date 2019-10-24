No chemical castration for James Younger as judge grants father joint conservatorship

Today’s ruling by Judge Kim Cooks in Dallas sent shockwaves over a debate that has seen national attention for nearly a week. It’s the case of James Younger, the 7-year-old “transgender” whose mother wants him transitioned to become “Luna.” James’s father, Jeffrey Younger, was initially handed a majority recommendation by a jury in the trial that he should not have any say over his son’s mental or physical health, granting sole conservatorship to the mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas. Jeffrey Younger had requested a jury trial, believing they would be more willing to give him sole conservatorship over James, but they did the opposite.

But today’s ruling by Cooks represents a compromise. The parents will share conservativorship and custody of James and his twin brother, which is more than Jeffrey Younger had before the trial. Georgulas had full conservatorship before, but was unable to have transitioning procedures done without the father’s consent.

Family, friends, and media were cleared from the court before the judge issued her decision. Conservatives feared the worst when Jeffrey Younger emerged from the court and bypassed press, but it was later learned he was issued a gag order by the judge. Younger has been vocal, but with the help of conservative activists across the country, spearheaded by DailyWire journalists Matt Walsh and Amanda Prestigiacomo, it has become a story that captured attentions nationwide.

BREAKING: the judge in the #ProtectJamesYounger case has ruled that the father will have a say over medical decisions, including the "transition" of his son. This is the best outcome we could hope for in a horrible situation all around. I think our outcry made a real difference. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 24, 2019

This is not looking good — the judge kicking out loads of the media and family and friends, then Jeff leaves the courtroom and was not allowed to make any statements? #ProtectJamesYounger — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) October 24, 2019

Instead of waiting for the next messy custody dispute, Republicans in Congress need to introduce legislation to ban the chemical castration of gender confused minors. Better to have this fight proactively then to be on the defensive trying to defend every child threatened with it — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 24, 2019

The website Jeffrey Younger has been operating to draw awareness and raise money, SaveJames.com, must be shut down.

BREAKING: Judge rules dad will have say in gender 'transition' of 7-year-old Prior to this case, Dr. Georgulas had exclusive rights to make decisions regarding psychological and psychiatric care for James and Jude. She needed to inform Mr. Younger of her decisions, but he couldn't weigh in on or change the decisions. GENECIS wouldn't begin James on puberty blockers without Mr. Younger's consent. Dr. Georgulas and Mr. Younger's messy custody dispute entailed, in part, the latter filing a counter-petition to the court requesting sole managing conservatorship in order to obtain the ability to make decisions on psychological and psychiatric care. This would have given him the ability to prevent James' from starting puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.

This is a victory for James Younger and his father as the latter will now have a say in his son’s health decisions. It may not be the ideal situation – Jeffrey Younger wanted sole conservatorship – but it avoids the worst case scenario that seemed to be inevitable just a day or two ago.

Between the gag order and the status of conservatorship over James, it’s time for conservatives to move on and give them their privacy. But the battle to protect all children from radical progressive abusive parents continues.

