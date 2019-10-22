Democrats
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Contrary to popular belief, the impeachment inquiry didn’t start last month. It’s been ongoing since before President Trump was inaugurated. The seeds of some measures were actually put into place before he was even elected. Much of it is finally coming out as Attorney General William Barr presses for answers about the origins of Spygate, but even recent initiatives have a specter of corruption and duplicity hanging over them.
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has taken to the airwaves to call out the whole impeachment fiasco. He recently went on Fox & Friends to discuss how embarrassingly dishonest Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, the two leaders of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, are to America and the offices they hold.
Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have both become embarrassingly dishonest. They, along with the rest of the House Democrats, have desperately been trying to manufacture something since the day after President Trump was elected. pic.twitter.com/KdWD4fCH2W
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 21, 2019
It doesn’t take a statesman or a scholar to realize how terrible the Democrats have become since President Trump took office. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome has been apparent since he was elected and has only grown worse the closer we get to his reelection victory in 2020.
