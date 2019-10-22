Neither a 7-year-old nor his parents should be making ‘gender transition’ decisions

One of the saddest stories about the upside-down morality of modern day America made headlines yesterday as a father trying to protect his 7-year-old son from chemical castration and an irreversible gender transition at the hands of his social justice warrior mother was ruled against by a jury of his peers. Instead of granting him Sole Managing Conservatorship over his two twin boys, Jeffrey Younger had all of those rights as a father taken from him.

Now, there’s nothing he can do to prevent his sons’ mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, from carrying out her plans that will include giving him puberty blockers and eventually cross-sex hormones. The sad part is Younger requested a jury trial with the hopes that lucid, reasonable Dallas residents would understand the insanity of it all. They not only refused to see it the right way, but took it a step further by stripping him of all medical rights as a parent.

It’s both sad and infuriating, especially when we consider the victim in this, James, will be forced to be called “Luna” by his father and anyone else he meets. The jury made clear that anyone Younger introduces his son to must accept him as Luna.

BREAKING: Jury rules against dad trying to save his 7-year-old from gender ‘transition’ Mr. Younger is worried about Dr. Georgulas forcing a lifetime of misery on their son. Transgender-identifying individuals, even when encouraged in their confusion, suffer from more psychological issues than the general population, have shorter lifespans, and are more likely to committ suicide. Expert witnesses testified to a child’s inability to full comprehend the potential side effects of such therapy, such as permanent infertility, inability to ever naturally engage in sexual relations, and a decreased lifespan. On Friday, protesters called on Texas lawmakers to pass legislation making it illegal for anyone under 18 years of age to begin a medical transition. They argued that children cannot fully understand the lifelong consequences of their decisions and parents should not be allowed to make this decision for their children.

This is the most backwards ruling I’ve ever heard of in my life. It’s illegal in Texas for a child to get a tattoo because of the permanence of it, but such things aren’t even close to the life-altering permanent damage done by gender transition at such a young age. I’m all for adults having the right to essentially do whatever they want as long as it doesn’t harm others, but 7-year-old children do not possess the mental or emotional maturity to understand anything about their sexuality or gender preferences.

I’m also all in favor of parental rights to decide what’s best for their children. But there are lines that must be drawn. Parents in Texas aren’t allowed to have their children tattooed until the age of 14. How in the world can gender transition be legal at age seven? Seriously, this is sickening.

When I was in 2nd grade, I had a friend named Chris who liked to play with dolls. I thought it was strange, but at no point did I think he was misgendered. I know, such things weren’t even considered back then, but at 7-years-old, he was still exploring the world. Back then, it was fine that he had a collection of Cabbage Patch Kids and at no time did his parents consider it abnormal. It was a phase. I just looked him up on Facebook. Crazily, I found him after all these years. His wife and three kids seem to be extremely happy.

What makes little James’s story even worse is that he’s clearly the victim of a mother with an agenda. His alleged gender dysphoria has been forced upon him since before he was five years old when his mother started calling him Luna. She had him line up in the girls’ line in kindergarten, use the girls’ restroom, and is treated like a girl in school. The father has been fighting this for a while through his SaveJames website.

This story is infuriating. I really can’t write about it any further.

It is illegal for a 7-year-old in Texas to get a tattoo, but it’s legal for them to choose chemical castration. This is the result of the post-truth society emerging in America today. It’s utter insanity, but anyone who says so is labeled a bigot.

