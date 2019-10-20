Yes, William Barr is going to bust the ‘Deep State’ soon

For months, I’ve held back on putting too much hope into the so-called “investigation of the investigators.” It’s not that I didn’t think there was anything to find. But the “Deep State” is good at what it does. They find dirt while keeping themselves clean for decades. But it seems they stretched themselves too thin, reached too far, and poked their heads out a lot more than they’re accustomed to doing in their attempts to upend the Trump administration. Now, it seems Attorney General William Barr has their scent and is sprinting towards them like a bloodhound who knows his prey is near.

I’m ready to express hope that Barr and his team are about to uncover a good chunk of the cabal against our President. Why? Because he’s a cautious man who wouldn’t expand the investigation unless he was sure it would yield fruit. Reports are coming in that he’s taking the investigation to the next level. It’s a great sign for patriots.

It’s also a good sign that progressive mainstream media talking heads and propaganda artists are starting cry foul about it all. They often used the phrase “the walls are closing in” when referring to the Russia investigation for two years. Now, it seems the walls really are closing in… on the Deep State operatives responsible for the witch hunt in the first place.

Here’s a taste of how mainstream media is framing their narrative:

AG Barr expands mysterious review into origin of Russia investigation A review launched by Attorney General William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has expanded significantly amid concerns about whether the probe has any legal or factual basis, multiple current and former officials told NBC News. The prosecutor conducting the review, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, has expressed his intent to interview a number of current and former intelligence officials involved in examining Russia’s effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including former CIA Director John Brennan and former director of national intelligence James Clapper, Brennan told NBC News. Durham has also requested to talk to CIA analysts involved in the intelligence assessment of Russia’s activities, prompting some of them to hire lawyers, according to three former CIA officials familiar with the matter. And there is tension between the CIA and the Justice Department over what classified documents Durham can examine, two people familiar with the matter said. With Barr’s approval, Durham has expanded his staff and the timeframe under scrutiny, according to a law enforcement official directly familiar with the matter. And he is now looking into conduct past Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, a Trump administration official said. Although the probe did not begin as a criminal investigation, Justice Department officials won’t comment on whether it has morphed into one.

That last line is an important one. Here’s standard operating procedure: If something is not a criminal investigation, officials are quick to point that out. If something turns into a criminal investigation, officials may acknowledge or may avoid comments. It all depends on how far they are in the investigation and whether or not there are still people they must talk to that they don’t want to spook. Clearly, the latter is in play with this investigation. Absence of a denial means they’re beyond “probing” and have moved on to a full-blown criminal investigation into the Deep State cabal.

CIA and FBI officials, current and former, are getting lawyers. Comments have been few and far between. People are concerned. People are scarred. They should be. Barr is getting ready to drop the proverbial hammer and unless there has been a huge miscalculation on his part (unlikely), charges will be filed soon.

Some may notice this echoes the rhetoric many progressive journalists used whenever Robert Mueller made big moves. But here’s the thing. I went into this whole escapade with expectations that they would find some dirt, maybe charge a few former low-level DoJ employees like Peter Strzok, and accomplish little more than scaring the Deep State back in its hole while giving the President a little fodder for Twitter. But this is taking too long. Barr isn’t Mueller. He doesn’t beat dead horses. He doesn’t turn over rocks unless they’re out of place. Mueller ran a comprehensive investigation for the sake of nothing. That’s not Barr’s style. He won’t waste time or resources if there’s nothing to find. The fact that he’s expanding rather than contracting the investigation tells us he found something significant.

The writing is on the wall. Attorney General William Barr’s team has uncovered something significant, otherwise he wouldn’t be wasting time expanding the investigation. This expansion is a clear signal that charges are on the horizon.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.