President calls impeachment a ‘lynching’ and progressive heads explode

A Tweet by President Trump is stirring up controversy, as his Tweets often do. This time, he referred to the impeachment inquiry as a “lynching” and told Republicans to remember this in the future if a Democratic president has a GOP Congress with which to contend.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

It was the first time the President has used the term in public.

Here’s the dictionary definition of “lynch”:

(of a mob) kill (someone), especially by hanging, for an alleged offense with or without a legal trial.

The term has racial inferences as it is often associated with hate crimes in U.S. history committed against African-Americans. This isn’t the only use of the term, though, and is often a reference to an unjust attack on anyone. Progressives on Twitter responded instantly and harshly.

US president calls the impeachment inquiry “a lynching” https://t.co/qvmoysvlg2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 22, 2019

It is not a lynching. Let's not start dropping words that are important with real historic meaning where we water them down to nothing. https://t.co/6WDtPoV61Y — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 22, 2019

You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you? Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet. https://t.co/oTMhWo4awR — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 22, 2019

Trump has inspired multiple acts of racist violence and his referring to impeachment as a “lynching” is risible. But worse will be his toadies adopting this inversion of past and present, with the nation’s most powerful racist as a *victim* of racist violence, as a talking point. pic.twitter.com/EaXx3bUUUQ — *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 22, 2019

Trump calls impeachment “a lynching.” Disgusting comparison to a horrific crime. https://t.co/9vtOUO7gBY — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 22, 2019

A “lynching?” Seriously? How DARE you? Your insensitivity is stunning. Your blatant racism is disgusting. YOU are despicable… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 22, 2019

You have got to be kidding me. A "lynching"?!? He has no decency and no shame. https://t.co/dm639mjb30 — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 22, 2019

This is new rhetoric from President Trump. From “witch hunt” to “coup” to “lynching,” Trump keeps escalating his language. (Clarence Thomas called his confirmation process a “high tech lynching” but there is a big difference between Trump and Thomas) https://t.co/b6Qm5SIDvD — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) October 22, 2019

The president has now referred to the impeachment inquiry against him as a "coup" and a "lynching," orchestrated by legislators who should be arrested for treason. pic.twitter.com/qVaoT0cH9b — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 22, 2019

Opinion

There’s no defense for the use of the term simply because accusations of racism can only be fueled by such usage. His frustration over the impeachment inquiry is understandable, but he must also understand that this is exactly what Democrats want him to do. They’re not trying to truly impeach him. They’re simply trying to rattle him and members of his administration into making political mistakes ahead of an election year that they can’t win without help.

The President and Republicans need to step away from the impeachment inquiry altogether. Seriously. This type of comment is what Democrats are trying to provoke, and it’s apparently working. Let Democrats play games while the GOP focuses on solutions.

