President calls impeachment a ‘lynching’ and progressive heads explode

A Tweet by President Trump is stirring up controversy, as his Tweets often do. This time, he referred to the impeachment inquiry as a “lynching” and told Republicans to remember this in the future if a Democratic president has a GOP Congress with which to contend.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

It was the first time the President has used the term in public.

Here’s the dictionary definition of “lynch”:

(of a mob) kill (someone), especially by hanging, for an alleged offense with or without a legal trial.

The term has racial inferences as it is often associated with hate crimes in U.S. history committed against African-Americans. This isn’t the only use of the term, though, and is often a reference to an unjust attack on anyone. Progressives on Twitter responded instantly and harshly.

Opinion

There’s no defense for the use of the term simply because accusations of racism can only be fueled by such usage. His frustration over the impeachment inquiry is understandable, but he must also understand that this is exactly what Democrats want him to do. They’re not trying to truly impeach him. They’re simply trying to rattle him and members of his administration into making political mistakes ahead of an election year that they can’t win without help.

The President and Republicans need to step away from the impeachment inquiry altogether. Seriously. This type of comment is what Democrats are trying to provoke, and it’s apparently working. Let Democrats play games while the GOP focuses on solutions.

