As we covered Monday, Antrim County Attorney Matthew DePerno laid waste to those who oppose the audit of the 2020 election. Few others mentioned it. This seems odd in a county that clearly had “mistakes” made that were so egregious, a safely-red county was temporarily given to Joe Biden. Meanwhile, local media in Michigan refuses to cover what appears to be multiple bombshell reports coming out of this. President Trump even posted about it from his desk and international news picked it up, but local media appears to be socially distancing itself from the story.

Foreign press covers it, Michigan media silent . . .https://t.co/RdpEwYLRZ8 — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) May 12, 2021

The evidence is accumulating. Excitement is building. Those who are still holding onto hope that the 2020 election can be corrected to reflect the will of actual voters are looking to a few hotspots where anticipation of action is highest. Antrim County, Michigan, is at the top of the list, so we sat down with DePerno to get an update. He delivered massive news.

I get emails, direct messages, and even texts every day asking, “What’s next?” What happens if they find voter fraud in Maricopa County, Antrim County, and other places through these audits? Can the election results be reversed? I asked DePerno those questions.

“Fraud, as they say, fraud vitiates everything. It wipes it out,” he said. “If there is fraud, what happened never happened in terms of the results. So, in Antrim County, our first goal is to ensure that Antrim County is not certified or decertified. It should never have been certified in the first place and I’ll tell you why.”

This is when he dropped one of the many bombshells from the interview. DePerno claims they found MySQL database management software on the tabulation machines in Antrim County. This is significant for a couple of reasons. First, it’s not supposed to be there, which means someone intentionally put it there. Second, it can be used to manipulate the database and make changes to results.

“It is not a certified program on that system,” he said. “And you can use that system to manipulate the votes. You can use that system to go right into the Election Management System database and do whatever you want.”

That may be able to account for the “human error” that initially gave the very red county to Joe Biden, a story which NOQ Report broke as the first news outlet to reference Dominion Voting Systems and their connection to Antrim County on November 6th. But it doesn’t account for the widespread voter fraud necessary to prove Michigan itself was flipped to Joe Biden fraudulently. DePerno explained how that likely happened.

“What we’ve seen in Antrim County is that all of the computers in the county are connected on a dedicated network, an intranet,” he said. “So, remember back when I was coming up as a lawyer, we had email within the office that wasn’t connected to the internet. It was self-contained, an intranet, right, a dedicated email network. They have the same thing in Antrim County even today, a dedicated network where everyone can communicate, but they tell us it’s not connected to the internet.”

This seems to jibe with contentions by many who believe the election was stolen that someone with access to the right machine could manipulate votes on multiple machines across the state. But that would require a pretty savvy operator on-site and there would be a record of that connection, right? Well, not exactly. As DePerno explained, it could have been done remotely with the help of one bad player anywhere on the system.

“All you need anywhere along that point of any connection is someone to breach the network who has a connection to the internet and they can access everything,” he said before dropping another bombshell. “And we know in Antrim County on Election Night on November 3rd, that somebody left their computer on with an open VPN port.”

What DePerno revealed in less than three minutes of this 46-minute interview should be enough to prompt a full-blown investigation, let alone a comprehensive audit. The dots simply connect too perfectly to be coincidence. To recap:

MySQL was installed onto tabulation machines illegally. This demonstrates intent to manipulate the database as there is literally no other reason to do this ahead of Election Day.

The Michigan system is designed on an antiquated intranet that allows the machines to communicate with each other as well as to the Secretary of State’s office. This leaves numerous vulnerabilities for internal manipulation through the MySQL database software, but also enables an outside bad actor to commit massive voter fraud remotely without being detected easily (more on that below).

A laptop was left connected to the system that had internet access. Anyone with internet access anywhere in the world, an understanding of MySQL, and a desire to manipulate the vote counts would have been able to do so. It’s important to note here that there is no legitimate reason to connect an internet-connected laptop to the voting system on Election Day.

The challenge with all of this is that there would be logs. Whoever connected the laptop to the system would have their user profile logged as the originator. Moreover, logs would show the changes made to the database, therefore it would be easy to catch the culprits if indeed there were some. But there’s a problem with that. As we covered in December with pertinent information highlighted:

After election officials identified “glitches” that switched 6,000 Trump votes to Biden, the courts in Antrim County Michigan ordered an audit of Dominion voting machines. The forensic audit was carried out by the Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG). This group conducted a forensic duplication on the county’s election management server. They investigated compact flash cards used by local precincts in their Dominion ImageCast system, and they audited the memory sticks used by Dominion Voter Assist Terminals and the memory sticks used for the poll book.

This forensic audit found blatant evidence of a coordinated attack on the 2020 Presidential election. The Federal Election Commission allows an error rate of .0008 percent for all voting machines used in US elections. The Dominion machines in Antrim county had an error rate of 68.05 percent! Even more shocking: The ballot-adjudication logs and the security logs for the November 3 general election were removed. All log files for previous elections were still contained on the machines, but someone on the inside was able to erase the all-important log files for the 2020 election.

“The adjudication process is the simplest way to manually manipulate votes,” wrote Russell Ramsland, who prepared the forensic report. “The lack of records prevents any form of audit accountability, and their conspicuous absence is extremely suspicious since the files exist for previous years using the same software. We must conclude that the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed.”

There is clear evidence in Antrim County for opportunity. Motive is demonstrable as well. We’ve seen evidence of a cover-up, yet there are still enough smoking guns to proceed with a full audit. This ruling here should be a no-brainer.

Watch this interview on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

