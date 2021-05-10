Share the truth















While hopes are still high in Maricopa County that the current audit will reveal bombshells beyond the obvious lack of transparency and total obstruction by Democrats in performing the audit itself, others are working towards getting their own audits going that can expose the voter fraud that stole the 2020 president election. One such effort is underway in Antrim County, Michigan, where attorney Matthew DePerno dropped some bombshells today before and during court.

We have discovered the actual fraud and subversion in the Antrim County election. Did it occur statewide? May 10 docs: https://t.co/IYzEsT5E7d pic.twitter.com/JGxrAO6W4W — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) May 10, 2021

The gist of this filling is that they have proof Dominion Voting Systems and their Antrim County Dominion Democracy Suite Election Management System was used to switch votes from Jo Jorgenson to Donald Trump, then from Trump to Joe Biden, then pushed into a the “Undervote” category. As part of their evidence, they were able to easily reproduce the circumstances that correlated with the apparent vote shift.

According to a report compiled by analyst Jeffrey Lendberg, the filing states [emphasis added]:

“The Antrim County Dominion Democracy Suite, Elections Management System (EMS), Results Tallying and Reporting RTR) application has been found to be subverted. Numerous error conditions that are identified by the tabulator are ignored by the EMS/RTR. The error conditions are easily reproduced and displayed on the tabulator, yet the EMS/RTR has been subverted in a fashion to purposefully ignore vote manipulation. This technical behavior is consistent with a subversion being deployed in the Antrim County EMS/RTR and is designed to mute such error reporting. This subversion technique is common among malicious actors seeking to proactively handle error conditions that would jeopardize their ability to modify software’s performance.”

In layman’s terms, they switched off the alarms that would have alerted observers and future auditors of funny business. It’s like the vote-count version of the movie trope where they freeze a CCTV camera so someone can sneak by without the guard eating a donate and watching soccer in the control room doesn’t notice what’s going on. Here’s the complete Lendberg report filed today:



Lendberg Report

DePerno also filed a supplemental brief that detailed the implications of the voter fraud and why the court must allow the election audit to move forward as quickly as possible. In the brief, DePerno noted:

“It is important to note that this subversion affected every single race on the entire ballot, from Presidential election, through Michigan Supreme Court election, and continuing to the bottom of the ticket and the local school board races and Proposals 20-1 and 20-2. Every race was subverted.”

Here’s a PDF of the short brief:



DePerno Antrim County Brief

DePerno hammered the defense today as they tried to subvert discovery of subversion. The video of the hearing has been going viral as in it we hear DePerno detail what was filed with the court and lays waste to arguments that the audit would be too expensive or there’s no reason to have it at all. The judge was a hard read, though. We’ve seen throughout the entire ordeal that judges seem unsympathetic to the cause of stopping voter fraud. It has gotten to the point that some conspiracy theorists (and that’s not a phrase I use as a pejorative) believe these judges have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed.

Here’s the video of DePerno in action:

Earlier, DePerno was interviewed twice (and we have reached out through Twitter to see if we can interview him as well. Here’ we hear him on Dark to Light with Frank & Beanz:

Today, Steve Bannon had DePerno on War Room:

According to The Gateway Pundit:

DePerno explains that in the December hand recount of Antrim county, there was a total of 15,952 ballots counted; however, Secretary of State Benson’s official database only had 14,901 ballots which means there exists 1,061 extra ballots not on the voter rolls, i.e., “phantom” ballots.

image.png

Phantom ballots could explain what happened at the hand recount in December when volunteers were told to count approximately 138 ballots with the very same signature. Despite their repeated objections and attempts to challenge the problem ballots, the Secretary of State official said, “That’s not your role at this very moment” and pushed the volunteers to count the ballots and finish the audit.

Kyle Becker at Becker News gave detailed analysis of what’s happening in Antrim County:

A joint motion requesting Judge Kevin Elsenheimer dismiss the lawsuit has been filed by Assistant Michigan Attorney General Erik Grill , who represents intervener Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and attorney Haider Kazim, who is representing defendant Antrim County.

The joint motion seeks to have the lawsuit dismissed for lack of standing. The judge has already allowed the complainant, Bailey and his attorney, Matthew DePerno, to have a third party conduct a forensic examination of the county’s Dominion Voting Systems equipment. That audit was conducted earlier by Allied Security Operations Group, a Dallas-based firm that concluded the voting machine equipment was fraught with errors.

“The Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” the audit report stated. “The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified…”

Antrim County had been the site of a detected error that flipped votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The error was detected and corrected before the 2020 election results could be certified.

“Bailey continues to argue the county violated his constitutional rights after an error by County Clerk Sheryl Guy caused about 2,000 votes cast for then-President Donald Trump, to be initially — and mistakenly — tallied for then-challenger Joe Biden,” the Traverse Eagle reported.

“Guy, a Republican, corrected her office’s vote tally errors prior to the state’s certification of the county’s November election results, and records show Trump won Antrim County by a large margin, receiving 9,748 votes to Biden’s 5,960 votes,” the report continued.

Matthew DePerno has also requested election data from other counties, which the judge rejected as a “fishing expedition.” DePerno filed another motion on May 4 seeking to add Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, state Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater, and Election Source, a Dominion subcontractor, to the lawsuit as defendants, the report continued.

Meanwhile, a forensic audit of Antrim County has now been proposed and will be under discussion at a meeting in June.

“In the more than seven hour meeting, commissioners also discussed whether they have the authority to conduct their own audit, forensic accounting or hand recount of the county’s 2020 election results,” the Traverse Eagle noted. “They don’t — state law says only the Secretary of State can conduct and audit elections in Michigan.”

There are only two real possibilities based on the evidence that has been seen so far in Antrim County. Either the judge suppresses everything on behalf of The Swamp or the audit goes forward and the truth finally comes out.

