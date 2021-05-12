Share the truth















One of the big selling points for Caitlyn Jenner’s candidacy for California Governor is that she is supposed to be a political outside who found success outside of politics and wants to translate that into public office. But before even getting too deep into her first campaign, she’s acting like a seasoned political pro. Case-in-point: A bald-faced lie about whether or not she even voted in 2020.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Jenner claimed to have golfed instead of voting in 2020. Records show that she definitely did. According to Politico:

POLITICO reported last month that Jenner did not vote in nearly two-thirds of the elections in which she was eligible since 2000. After Jenner’s latest comments to CNN aired Tuesday morning, a representative of the registrar’s office reconfirmed to POLITICO that Jenner voted — with documentation.

The issue arose when CNN’s Dana Bash asked Jenner this week if she had voted for former President Donald Trump in last year’s election. Jenner is relying on former Trump aides for campaign strategy, but she had broken with the Republican president in 2018 over his positions on transgender issues.

“I didn’t even vote,” Jenner told Bash in a wide-ranging interview at her home in Malibu. “Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work. I mean, it’s overwhelming.”

But Jenner didn’t stop there. Asked further if she voted on downticket races, she said she did not and suggested she didn’t participate at all.

“It was voting day, and I thought, the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there,” Jenner said. “And I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day. And I just couldn’t get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I said, eh, I’m not doing that.”

But that wasn’t the only major revelation regarding the 2020 election. Not only did she pretend to not vote in the presidential election as well as down-ballot races, she also said the ballot measures were not of interest to her. If true, which it isn’t, then that’s an insult to California voters who do believe some or all of the 12 issues on the ballot were important. If false, which it appears to be, then she’s avoiding talking about the very issues that were important enough to go on the ballot. Either way, California voters should be scratching their heads. Politico continued:

California voters considered 12 ballot measures in November during a campaign that set new records for overall spending. Proposals affected the future of cash bail, affirmative action, gig workers, rent control and criminal sentencing, among other topics.

Jenner’s campaign would not comment on the record when asked about the conflicting accounts Tuesday and only spoke on background.

Despite Jenner giving the impression she opted out of the election entirely and played golf on Election Day — and that she only worries about state propositions but chose not to consider those as well — a spokesperson said that Jenner voted on “some local issues.” The spokesperson said Jenner was responding to a question about whom she chose for president in 2020 and said that she didn’t support any candidate.

Jenner’s city of Malibu had a City Council contest and a hotel tax increase measure on the November ballot. Los Angeles County had a competitive district attorney’s race and a measure to direct more county funds to social services.

Her claim to be a non-voter in that seminal 2020 election was baffling for a gubernatorial candidate trying to establish her political credibility, especially since records show she did participate in the contest. And it remains unclear why her statements conflict with the records.

Some political insiders speculated the candidate, speaking off the cuff, may have wanted to distance herself from Trump on CNN. Or that she possibly couldn’t keep her elections straight.

I’ve made it very clear that as much as I dislike Gavin Newsom, I do not want Caitlyn Jenner in Sacramento representing the people of California or the Republican Party. There are better candidates available, which is to say pretty much any other actual Republican, which Jenner is not. Being a little fiscally conservative and opposing biological males competing against girls in sports is not enough incremental change from Newsom. I’d rather suffer through Democrat rule for a couple more years and then put in actual Republicans instead of installing Jenner who would set back the GOP’s chances by decades.

When politicians lie, most just blow it off. But when a candidate is supposed to be an outsider who hasn’t been tainted by public life, their credibility is of utmost importance. Caitlyn Jenner’s credibility is fading fast. There are better Republican candidates.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













