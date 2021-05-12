Share the truth















More than five years ago, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab gave an interview in which he promised that an implantable “global health pass” microchip would be unveiled within the next 10 years to track and control all of humanity.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

Even though the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) had not yet been unveiled by the medical deep state, Schwab already knew that a catalyst was soon to come that would forever change the landscape of our world.

As part of his globalist “great reset” agenda, Schwab explained that eventually it will be a requirement for humans to be microchipped in order to buy and sell, just like Revelation 13:16 prophesies.

“We are talking about chips that can be implanted. When will that be?” the interviewer asked Schwab in French.

“Certainly in the next 10 years,” Schwab responded. “And at first we will implant them in our clothes. And then we could imagine that we will implant them in our brains, or in our skin.”

Schwab then went on to talk about the globalist dream of creating a “fusion” between humans and machines. The transhumanist agenda, he revealed, would create an entirely “digital world” in which there are no more natural human beings with God-imprinted DNA.

“And in the end, maybe, there will be a direct communication between our brains and the digital world,” Schwab admitted. “What we see is a kind of fusion of the physical, digital, and biological world.”

In the future, Schwab added, this new breed of trans humans will be able to just say, “I want to connect with someone,” and instantly their brains will be connected through the “cloud.”

You can watch the segment for yourself below:

Chinese Virus injections are laying the groundwork for the Mark of the Beast

We are now witnessing the birth of a new race just as Schwab foretold with the mass “vaccination” of humans for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Messenger RNA (mRNA) injections were designed to reprogram people’s DNA, removing their God “imprint” and transforming them into a genetically modified organism (GMO).

This permanent alteration of the human genome is laying a foundation for more segments of the Mark of the Beast and its system to be implanted into people’s bodies, piece by piece, all under the guise of a global “pandemic.”

The next phases of the beast system coming to fruition will include the global activation of 5G technology, the destruction of the old world order – including the existing financial system – and a transition to a cashless society via migration into cryptocurrency run by blockchains.

One of the only things currently standing in the way of all this is “vaccine hesitancy,” which is increasing due to growing reports about people being injured and killed by the injections. It remains to be seen how many people end up agreeing to participate in order to join the rest of the “herd.”

Taking what Schwab admitted to at face value, there is coming soon a time when everyone will have to be microchipped and interconnected to the system in order to work and live. In order to do anything, one will need to have a microchip implant in their skin or brain.

Similar to mandatory face masks and “vaccine passports,” the only way to enter a concert, sporting event, grocery store, or workplace in the future will be to flash your microchip upon entry. If you refuse to get one, then the system will refuse you service with no exceptions.

More related news about the connection between Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections and the Mark of the Beast can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













