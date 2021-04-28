Share the truth















A Maricopa County Judge denied Democrat’s request to stop the election audit in Arizona. However, he rejected the auditing firm’ motion to hide policies and procedures from the public and media, which may lead to further appeals, according to the judge.

Many Republicans were concerned about Judge Daniel Martin base on his ties to Perkins Coie and indications he made yesterday that he wasn’t sure about the constitutionality of the audit in regards to protection of voters’ rights. Several conservative news outlets were predicting he would grant the temporary restraining order against the audit filed by an army of attorneys on behalf of the Democrats.

All of this followed drama earlier in the week when the case was reassigned to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel G. Martin hours after Judge Christopher Coury recused himself from the case due to the involvement of an attorney who had worked as an extern in his office within the last five years. According to Trending Politics:

On Thursday, Democrats filed a lawsuit to block the Maricopa County election audit. The former judge agreed to pause the audit until Monday.

“Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury said he wants to ensure the recount fully complies with Arizona law and asked for more information by Monday morning on the audit’s policies and procedures,” AZ Central reported.

“If Gallardo or the Democratic Party post a $1 million bond, the audit will be paused at 5 p.m.,” the report cited the judge.

The Democrats failed to produce the $1 million bond and so the audit was cleared to proceed as planned until the temporary restraining order was filed. Another impediment to 2020 election transparency has been removed, and thus it will proceed as planned.

One of the reasons the left so desperately wants to stop the audit is because auditors may have methods that would defeat a massive attempt to commit election fraud. On Saturday, video surfaced that seemed to show auditors running the ballots under ‘black light’ scanners, which would potentially reveal watermarks that would separate legal ballots from illegal ones. An Arizona Central reporter refuted claims that there are watermarks on the ballots.

The method possibly being used by Cyber Ninja’s may be the one developed by technologist Jovan Pulitzer. Whether it’s his or not, there seems to be physical forensic auditing happening that goes beyond standard scanners or manual examination. As we reported earlier this week:

Maricopa County in Arizona is one of the first major audits to be performed. It’s happening right now despite multiple attempts by Democrats to block it. A video from the audit, which can be seen live at AZAudit.org, appears to show Pulitzer’s scan in action, though there has been no confirmation of this.

ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE: Maricopa County looks to be searching for special watermarks on the ballots pic.twitter.com/XU4ZxzvlbK — “Mostly Peaceful” Matthew (@MostPeacefulOne) April 24, 2021

President Trump has been chiming in since the beginning of the audit. His future is most at stake as this could be the first domino to fall if it’s discovered there was demonstrable and incontrovertible proof of massive voter fraud the changed the results of the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday, he dropped a press release that made a bold prediction:

“The Radical Left Democrat Party has gone absolutely INSANE in fighting the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, right now taking place in the Great State of Arizona. They sent a team of over 100 lawyers to try and stop it because they know what the result of the Arizona Senate sponsored audit will be – and it won’t be good for the Dems.

“The audit is independently run, with no advantage to either side, but the Democrats don’t want to hear anything about it because they know that they lost Arizona, and other scam election states, in a LANDSLIDE. They also know that the Arizona State Legislature approved virtually none of their many election requests, which is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL. The people of Arizona are very angry, as are the people of our Country. If we can’t have free and fair elections, we don’t have a Country. The audit must continue. America deserves the TRUTH!”

Conservatives can breath an ever-so-brief sigh of relief at this great and, frankly, unexpected news. But the fight continues and there’s no room for error. We need to keep the pressure up for the truth to come out.

