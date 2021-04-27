Share the truth















Arizona was one of the hot spots for voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. The numbers coming out from the state were often inexplicable without allowing for massive voter fraud, and it wasn’t even the most egregious out there. An audit is underway of the ballots of Maricopa County and the left is in full-force attacking it as if preemptively trying to downplay the results they believe will be revealed.

Legal battles today as the counting continues at "America's Audit," the forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County. Arizona GOP Chairwoman @kelliwardaz breaks down the results of today's court hearing and gives us her take on what's really going on. #AmericasAudit pic.twitter.com/Wg6yXgDoy9 — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 27, 2021

President Trump has gone on the offensive as well, hitting Democrats on their attempts to stop the audit. He noted in a press release today that a small army of attorneys have been sent to try to stop the audit from continuing:

“The Radical Left Democrat Party has gone absolutely INSANE in fighting the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, right now taking place in the Great State of Arizona. They sent a team of over 100 lawyers to try and stop it because they know what the result of the Arizona Senate sponsored audit will be – and it won’t be good for the Dems.

“The audit is independently run, with no advantage to either side, but the Democrats don’t want to hear anything about it because they know that they lost Arizona, and other scam election states, in a LANDSLIDE. They also know that the Arizona State Legislature approved virtually none of their many election requests, which is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL. The people of Arizona are very angry, as are the people of our Country. If we can’t have free and fair elections, we don’t have a Country. The audit must continue. America deserves the TRUTH!”

But things may take a turn against the President with a new judge expected to rule on the constitutionality of holding the audit in the first place. On Wednesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin will rule on an injunction filed by Democrats. According to WND:

The original judge in the case brought by the Democrats removed himself over last weekend when a lawyer was added to the dispute who had worked for the judge recently. The judge was replaced.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the new judge confirmed the Senate has a right to the audit, but he was concerned about the rights of voters, too. The ballots being review are not identified by name.

Democrats say they don’t want the official results that favored Joe Biden to be reviewed. The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of the ballots, as well as the machines that counted them.

Arizona was one of a six states that Joe Biden won by a slim margin where lawmakers raised objections to the results, presenting evidence of vote fraud. The Senate Republicans recount was launched last week when county officials began delivering equipment that was used in the November election to the state fairgrounds, where the recount is to include all 2.1 million ballots.

New Maricopa County Judge did not issue a restraining order today after an hour-plus long hearing. The audit in Arizona continues until tomorrow, reported Disclose TV. Judge says he will rule on injunction then. He added that so far he doesn’t see “proper protection” in place for Arizona voter rights, i.e. he may enforce the injunction tomorrow.

Meanwhile, mainstream media is doing its part to paint the audit process in a negative light. Personalities like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow have accused the auditors of being part of “QAnon” and warn that they’re going to “manufacture” evidence that will prolong the “agony” of having a “small” group of Trump supporters continuing to believe the 2020 election was stolen. It was, but Maddow and others are incorrect in believing the number of people holding this perception is small.

KPNX TV political reporter @brahmresnik calls the GOP-backed vote recount effort in Maricopa County a "rogue audit" and warns it could happen again in future elections.#RuhleReports pic.twitter.com/D0OusGB7bz — Stephanie Ruhle Reports (@RuhleOnMSNBC) April 27, 2021

We’re fighting for these audits on two fronts. Democrats are attacking through the courts and mainstream media is sending out anti-audit propaganda. They’re terrified about what will be revealed.

