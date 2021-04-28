Share the truth















USA Today published an article the other day citing three professors, two of whom are doctors, from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio who believe that getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) should be mandatory for everyone with no allowance for any religious exemptions.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

According to Drs. Michael Lederman and Stuart Youngner, along with Maxwell J. Mehlman, the only way to “defeat” the Chinese virus is to require “vaccination for all” – even though the jabs, according to the official narrative, do not prevent infection or spread.

“Disincentives,” these three say, should be imposed to coerce compliance among all, including Christians and Catholics who object to getting injected because the jabs cause permanent DNA damage and also contain aborted human fetal tissue-derived ingredients.

Certain government benefits could be revoked, the trio suggests. The unvaccinated could also be denied entry into private businesses or told they are not allowed to ride public transportation. What causes the most pain and suffering should be considered, they say.

“[W]hile the measures that will be necessary to defeat the coronavirus will seem draconian, even anti-American to some, we believe that there is no alternative,” they wrote in a paper entitled, “Defeat COVID-19 by requiring vaccination for all. It’s not un-American, it’s patriotic.”

“Simply put, getting vaccinated is going to be our patriotic duty.”

Lederman is an “infectious disease specialist” and professor of “medicine” at Case, while Mehlman teaches law and directs Case’s Law-Medicine Center. Younger is a professor of “bioethics and psychiatry” who focuses on issues related to death, organ transplant ethics and “end-of-life decision-making.”

The pinko-fascists are coming for the non-injected

According to the three, Wuhan flu shots only “work” if everyone gets them. This is the only way to achieve “herd immunity,” they claim. This is despite government admissions that, at best, Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections might result in reduced severity of symptoms for the person injected, and nothing else.

Even so, these three “experts” are claiming that the injections are some kind of “cure” for the Fauci and Gates plandemic since they supposedly trigger the production of antibodies to the still-unverified-to-even-exist “virus.”

Refusing to get injected, the three insist, somehow puts other people’s lives at risk. There is no valid science to back this, of course, but this is the claim they are making as they suggest that everyone be forced to vaccinate or else suffer greatly at the hands of the state.

“Do not honor religious exemptions,” the three further insist. “The major religions do not officially oppose vaccinations. Do not allow objections for personal preference [either], which violate the social contract.”

People who refuse injection should be punished by losing “tax credits,” they add, along with other “nonessential government benefits.” Health insurers should also be allowed to gouge premium holders who refuse vaccination, “as is the case for smokers,” the trio writes.

“Private businesses could refuse to employ or serve unvaccinated individuals,” they further suggest.

“Schools could refuse to allow unimmunized children to attend classes. Public and commercial transit companies – airlines, trains and buses – could exclude refusers. Public and private auditoriums could require evidence of immunization for entry.”

Further, a vaccine “registry” similar to the yellow stars that were placed on Jews during World War II must be implemented, the three further insist, in order to ensure that “lives are saved.”

“These measures might seem draconian and would be costly, but ensuring universal vaccination is a negligible sacrifice compared with the costs, deaths and social upheaval that a sustained pandemic is having on our country,” they say.

