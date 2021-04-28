Share the truth















There were a few messages delivered by Democrats at Joe Biden’s sort-of-not-really-State-of-the-Union-address-non-address. No, it wasn’t just in what he said, though there was plenty of fodder for ridicule and condemnation offered by his words. It was the actions of Democrats before, during, and after the event that can only invoke confusion for those who were paying attention.

The first message was that “vaccines work” but certainly not well enough for members of Congress to sit anywhere within shouting distance of one another.

Even less people than his Inauguration pic.twitter.com/jNhpJw2zdb — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 29, 2021

A room full of lawmakers who have been fully vaccinated and yet they are all wearing face burkas. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) April 29, 2021

Ever since Biden was inaugurated, the White House and health organizations under their control have systematically reduced expectations in the efficacy of the so-called Covid “vaccines.” They once promise the vaccines would bring life back to normal in America. Then, they switched the narrative to the vaccines will get things close to normal once we reach an impossible number of vaccinated Americans to represent their new—and demonstrably false—definition of “herd immunity.”

Now, they’re simply saying the vaccines can help lower the chances of infection and reduce the potency of the symptoms, but normalcy will not be achieved at any point in the near future. Hey, at least they started admitting that wearing face masks outside is a ludicrous action, though not in so many words.

Another message was that “social distancing is essential” except at the end when they all gathered for a shoulder-to-shoulder group pow-pow.

Glad all those fully vaccinated members of Congress got together indoors with masks on while social distancing — not even seated near one another. Sends a good message about the efficacy of vaccines. Though now Democrats are swarming Biden so I guess the theater is mostly over? pic.twitter.com/jy2r5N4oqh — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 29, 2021

More Democrat social distancing examples. Some scientists may even call this a crowd. #JointSession pic.twitter.com/stikmRj3xT — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 29, 2021

We’ve seen this type of hypocrisy from many officials on both sides of the aisle, though still mostly from Democrats. There was Dr. Anthony Fauci quickly taking off his masks when he thought the cameras had stopped rolling. We should all remember California Governor Gavin Newsom frolicking at the French Laundry while forcing the residents of his state to shut down their businesses and eat at home. Now, we have Democrats social distancing for effect, only to engage in what they would have called a “superspreader” event had it been Republicans swarming Donald Trump.

In summary based on their actions, Democrats believe vaccines work though not well enough to take of masks or stop social distancing, which in essence says they don’t believe they work. Then, they say social distancing is great for cameras to virtue signal to the American people throughout the entirety of the speech, only to disregard any semblance of social distancing protocols the moment it ends.

Now, let’s discuss the wordsBiden was told to say, which he was able to do with only a dozen or so flubs (impressive for Joe, really). The first was a head-scratcher. Biden said the January 6th Capitol riot was the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” According to The Daily Mail:

Joe Biden said during his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening that the Capitol storming on January 6 was the ‘worst attack’ on democracy since the Civil War.

The claim immediately led to major backlash, especially from those on right-wing Twitter, who pointed to a slew of other tragedies in America between the 1860s and 2021 – like the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, Pearl Harbor, presidential assassinations and others.

‘January 6 was worse than 9/11? Or Pearl Harbor?’ Glenn Greenwald, a journalist and former attorney wrote in a Twitter thread.

‘Or the Oklahoma City bombing? Or the dismantling of civil liberties in the name of the Cold War and War on Terror? Or the mass surveillance program secretly and illegally implemented by NSA aimed at US citzens (sic)?’ he continued, calling the president a ‘drama queen’ for hyperbolizing the January 6 riots.

Twitter furious as Biden calls Jan 6. attack 'worst since Civil War' https://t.co/Dkys3kiQGE via @MailOnline — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 29, 2021

There were a few moments of total incoherency. As Daily Wire noted on Twitter, Biden said, “We have to do more than just build back better. We have to build back better.”

Biden: "We have to do more than just build back better. We have to build back better." https://t.co/xeFaHTQyEZ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 29, 2021

Biden invoked the “deer wearing Kevlar” argument. As John Cooper pointed out, “YIKES: Missed this earlier, but Joe Biden mocking law-abiding gun-owners by sarcastically asking “What, do you think deer are wearing are Kevlar vests?” just shows how out of touch he is.”

YIKES: Missed this earlier, but Joe Biden mocking law-abiding gun-owners by sarcastically asking "What, do you think deer are wearing are Kevlar vests?" just shows how out of touch he is: pic.twitter.com/Mp88S2tpBd — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 29, 2021

But arguably the most egregious and dangerous bit of gaslighting Biden committed tonight was the portion of his speech where he said “We the People” are the government. Keep in mind that he was addressing Congress when he said, “Our Constitution opens with the words, as trite as it sounds, ‘We the People’. It’s time we remembered that ‘We the People’ are the government. You and I, not some force in a distant capital.”

“Our Constitution opens with the words, as trite as it sounds, ‘We the People’. It’s time we remembered that 'We the People' are the government…” Spoken like a true Democrat. Glad we cleared things up about who’s in charge. pic.twitter.com/MSSQ7eg1BK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 29, 2021

The fact that Democrats did everything they could to demonstrate their hypocrisy to a live national audience should worry us all. They think we’re stupid and too many of us are proving them right every day.

