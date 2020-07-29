Cancel culture isn’t behind the recent quashing of America’s Frontline Doctors. The group that had their video taken down across Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for touting Hydroxychloroquine while panning the coronavirus lockdown didn’t fall victim to the usual suspects of social justice warriors calling for their heads. Instead, it was Big Tech who took the first swing and then called on cancel culture to back their play.

Now, they group of doctors face a new challenge after being cancelled by their website host.

WOW: Our website host @Squarespace has just completely and arbitrarily shut down our website, claiming a violation of their terms of service. We are a group of physicians advocating for a better understanding of COVID-19 and its available treatment options. This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/TNwvpbsBGC — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) July 28, 2020

This is scientific discrimination. If you’re unfamiliar with the phenomenon, ask climate scientists who question man-made global warning. They know all about it. Ask energy scientists who promote nuclear power. Ask psychologists who believe gender and sex are connected. Scientific discrimination is rampant, though not as common among medical doctors until now.

In the latest episode of NOQ Report, JD examines the consequences of either side of the Hydroxychloroquine debate being wrong. If the doctors touting the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 are wrong, the consequences are minimal, nearly non-existent. Since there are no suitable treatments that Hydroxychloroquine would block, allowing doctors to prescribe the drug to patients will at worst have litle effect. The same cannot be said if political scientists denouncing Hydroxychloroquine are wrong. Their choice to block the drug as a treatment could cost people their lives.

Whether to hurt President Trump, promote a vaccine, or both, the motives for suppressing a potentially life-saving treatment are heinous. The left often says we should listen to doctors, but what they mean is we should listen to doctors who back their agenda.

