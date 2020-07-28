Many of us, particularly conservatives, have had our perspectives censored by Big Tech, especially as it pertains to contentious issues like the coronavirus. Here at NOQ Report, we’ve had three posts taken down by Facebook, one on YouTube, and we’ve seen our status in Google’s search engine drop dramatically. But the truth is the truth so no matter how hard they try to bully us, we won’t back down.

Breitbart and several front-line doctors experienced the censorship today. As of now, Facebook, Twitter, and Periscope have all taken down the video. Here’s a version from YouTube that is still up… for now.

Dr. Stella Immanuel said, “I’m upset. Why I’m upset is that I see people that cannot breathe. I see parents walk in, I see diabetic sit in my office knowing that this is a death sentence and they can’t breathe. And I hug them and I tell them, ‘It’s going to be okay. You’re going to live.’

“And we treat them and they leave. None has died. So if some fake science, some person sponsored by all these fake pharma companies comes out say, ‘We’ve done studies and they found out that it doesn’t work.’ I can tell you categorically it’s fixed science. I want to know who is sponsoring that study. I want to know who is behind it because there is no way I can treat 350 patients and counting and nobody is dead and they all did better.”

Our EIC Tweeted a response to the take down and linked to a study we posted today regarding the limited risks to people under the age of 50 associated with the coronavirus. It was a comprehensive study done by a reputable organization, yet it received little fanfare and no media attention until now.

Twitter and Facebook have censored front-line medical doctors because they weren't sharing the accepted narrative on COVID-19. Breitbart posted the truth, and the truth is anathema to Big Tech and mainstream media. https://t.co/KeUPLEBgsw https://t.co/UvVUZK0tnP — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 28, 2020

Big Tech is taking a calculated risk. They know more people, especially skeptical patriots, will now be more interested in seeing Breitbart’s Hydroxychloroquine conference with these doctors. But if the left can keep the sheep blind, that’s all that matters to them.

