Another clue pointing to Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate came from an Associated Press image taken while he was taking questions from reporters yesterday. She was listed with notes that included “Do not hold grudges,” referring to their contentious relationship during the Democratic presidential primaries. She effectively called him a racist during the first debate and propelled herself within striking distance of then-frontrunners Biden and Bernie Sanders.

But her star faded quickly as her ability to impress people became apparent. She started flip-flopping on her policies based on how the wind was blowing, oftentimes switching opinions at different points in the same day. Nevertheless, a leak from POLITICO yesterday seemed to indicate Harris is going to be announced as Biden’s running mate on Saturday. According to The Gateway Pundit:

Yesterday Biden started his talk to a tiny group at a Delaware outing and forgot where he was. At the same briefing, Biden held notes that were spotted by the press. At the top of his list of notes, Biden reminds himself about Senator Kamala Harris. His first note to himself was not to hold a grudge:

Biden had to remind himself not to hold a grudge against Kamala Harris, and other positive comments about Harris. Can you imagine any other candidate who has to remind himself of such a topic? You would never see such a note with President Trump for sure. Trump has more important things to note.

Also listed on Biden’s notes about Harris were reminders she “campaigned with me and Jill,” is “talented,” has been a “great help to campaign,” and that Biden has “great respect for her.”

At this point, it would behoove the GOP to get ahead of the announcement and start going after Kamala Harris now. If all of his is some trick and she’s not the running mate, no big deal. But assuming she is, the time to strike is now.

