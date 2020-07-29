Yesterday was one of those watershed moments of history that set out in stark relief why we and the cause of liberty are in such dire straits. You try to remain optimistic in these times. However, one of the dangers of knowing too much about the past is that it’s too easy to see how events will accelerate.

We’re seeing blatant censorship at the macro and micro levels, with a news conference of America’s Frontline Doctors being suppressed while we were suspended from Twitter like many others. Censorship is akin to the victor in war writing the history books. The people who impose this on others get to tell the reason why – without rebuttal. This means they can simply lie about why someone’s free-speech was suppressed, and there is no one around to challenge the lie, hence the extreme danger.

In the case of the news conference, ostensibly this was because of false information. But because there is no longer a two-way conversation, the falsity of the data is in the eye of those oppressing free speech. In the case of the twitter suspension, this could easily because of winning an argument – at least temporarily – with the left.

The news this morning brings word of further acceleration in the destruction of liberty. It’s been reported that the chairwoman of Arizona’s Republican Party has had her Twitter account “temporarily limited” one week ahead of state primary. This on top of all the accelerating censorship elsewhere.

Does everyone understand that events are accelerating?

It’s becoming less and less shocking to witness these events. Therein lies the danger. We have grown accustomed to the suppression of liberty by those who only pretend to be liberal [flaming or otherwise].

A lot of this began in the aftermath of the Parkland mass murder tragedy with the censorship of the right of self-defense. In other cases, prominent YouTube celebrities were ‘de-platformed’. It was shocking only to those paying attention.

Now that far-left has been able to do this with little in the way of repercussions, they’ve been pushing the envelope, becoming a little bit bolder with each step. History has taught us that tyranny only accelerates, it’s only going to get worse from now on, much worse.

What’s to stop the nation’s far-left social media giants from banning free speech to rig the election?

So, we’re back to the question of the year: What’s to stop the nation’s socialist left from simply banning the President and everyone else from social media at a critical time to rig the election for the left?

Dr. Robert Epstein already has detailed the danger to the Republic in shifting millions of votes to the left. But recent events have shown that is only the tip of the iceberg. That kind of malfeasance doesn’t even take into account what would happen if whole swaths of the voices of the pro-liberty right were suddenly silenced.

Depending on circumstances, this could either be perpetrated as a ‘happy accident’ – for the left – or it could be an unapologetic and outright suppression of free speech. The ‘sudden outage’ could hit every conservative outfit in the country, excused as a ‘software glitch’.

Timed correctly when a good percentage of the country is making their voting decisions, it could easily change the history of the nation and the world. An outage at the right time, with an ‘inadvertent delay’ in finding and fixing the problem, could easily swing the results and rig the election.

This could especially be the case if everything else the nation’s socialist left has done has failed to have the desired effect and they become desperate.

“To do evil a human being must first of all believe that what he’s doing is good” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

The sad fact is that as of now, nothing is stopping the nation’s socialist left from taking this step. They convinced themselves that they are ‘doing good’ and that they need to seize power ‘by any means necessary’ – with a group of far-left radicals taking that name for themselves. This means that they will do this unless we do something about it – now.

