Rahm Emanuel was a terrible mayor, one in a long string of Democrats who ruled Chicago with an authoritarian fist. But compared to current Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Emanuel was practically a statesman. Lightfoot is one of the most unhinged, least effective, and completely oblivious mayors in this nation. Her legacy of failure grew over Memorial Day weekend as she had law enforcement focus on stopping churches from holding services that went against her draconian lockdown decrees. Meanwhile, Chicago had the bloodiest Memorial Day weekend in years.

Chicago had its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in 4 years 48 shot 10 shot and killed And what did Lori Lightfoot have her police force focus on? Shutting down a black church service with 5 different cop cars. These are Democrat policies at work Remember that in November. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 26, 2020

Leftists have gone too far, especially people like Lightfoot who can’t seem to comprehend how wrong their policies are. By putting so much attention to stifling religious freedom in the second most populated city in America, she is continuing the tradition of alienating law enforcement from the communities they serve. These law enforcement officers are not to blame; Lightfoot’s style of running the police department means any objections to her lockdown decrees could be grounds for immediate termination. Unfortunately, Lightfoot’s coronavirus policy is not new.

In this latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, Tammy and JD discussed Lightfoot’s odd priorities and they her policies are destroying the city that elected her. How long will they tolerate her reign of failure?

