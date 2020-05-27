Viral tragic deaths aren’t going away and neither are the recordings of them, so long as we are still human. As conservatives, we recognize that the purpose of government is justice, as Romans 13 talks about government being an avenging angel here on earth for when people violate the inalienable rights of one another. We do not need government to give us jobs, healthcare, or education. We do not need a government to tell us what our rights are or when they’ve been violated. We do however need a government for when rights are violated in order to navigate the remedies or punishments that must follow.

When George Floyd was being arrested, we should hope that there was a reason. This is ultimately irrelevant moving forward, other than to say the police started out doing their jobs. But while on camera, there is no apparent reason why the police could not have placed the gentleman under arrest in the vehicle. Instead the officer sustains his knee on the man’s neck and he later dies. Other officers just watch or stand guard to the incident. If a man dies while in police custody, it is likely an injustice has occurred. With regards to George Floyd, the odds are most high.

So where does race come into play? The officer was pasty white while the gentlemen had dark complexion. Should we assume this is a motivation or a factor? I choose not to without further evidence. But a followup question, a more important question for not-racist people, is: how do we respond to people who do believe race is a factor?

Enter Candace Owens, the grifter who started out trying to create a doxxing website and used the backlash to build a political brand that gave rise to her ascension to the top of Conservative Inc in just a few years. Predictably, someone like a Kamala Harris would play the race card on a situation like this. Also predictable is Candace Owens publicly trying to obfuscate the situation.

Percentage of people killed by police officers annually: Whites: 55%

Blacks: 27%

Hispanic: 19% Can anyone provide me the name of even ONE hispanic or white person that was killed by a police officer this year? BULLSHIT ELECTION NARRATIVE https://t.co/AlJ1yFDooJ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 26, 2020

It shouldn’t have to be said, but we are not talking about the population of individuals killed by police. We are talking about a specific incident. To lump this in with the population (statistical term) renders the current tragedy indistinct, which is insensitive at the very least and a full display of dumbassery at most. While Kamala Harris is starting from a pagan worldview, she is at least trying to solve what she sees as a problem. Candace Owens by calling Harris’ words a “BULLSHIT ELECTION NARRATIVE” both denies the sincerity of Kamala Harris and that there is a problem. This response is canned and thus less sincere than that of a craven politician like Kamala Harris. This type of response to incidents like this sway no needles.

Most people killed by police aren’t recorded on the receiving end of police brutality. They could have pulled a weapon on a police officer or otherwise attacked them. Moreover, who hasn’t already heard this rhetoric before? People like Candace Owens only repeat this fact ever time we encounter these incidents. People aren’t going to change their mind about being outraged by citing population statistics because they realize that they are outrages by a particular incident or incidents. Outliers they may be but an injustice is an injustice.

So when such an injustice happens, we should stand with those we disagree with in calling for, in this case, the officers be removed and charged. There is no reason to hesitate on this. Calling for people to be charged is not calling them guilty as it is saying that there is probable cause they broke the law.

After this the Left will likely make this a race issue, but playing the race war isn’t strategically wise. It feeds identity politics and intersectionality, two reasons why people listen to Candace Owens in the first place. But the issue here is more the urban rural divide in this country. Rural areas votes Republican and urban areas vote Democrat. Where do most of these incidents occur? In Democrat controlled municipalities.

Moreover, with COVID-19 it is become readily apparent just how few police departments are willing to defend our liberties when push came to shove. With diminishing reasons to give police officers the benefit of the doubt in situations like this, moving forward the argument to be making should be aimed at Democrat leadership who set the tone for their police departments. Already, in the last few months, the Governor of Minnesota has been tyrannical. Minneapolis is also controlled by Democrats. The way to navigate this injustice while the criminal justice system proceeds should be to mobilize discontentment towards Democrat leadership who, despite all the pandering, fail to solve the issue.

But we should not discount the idea that people would be outraged over a perceived injustice and cite stale statistics that are not germane. We should not paint scenarios as black versus white, or go along with those who do. Black Americans sank the Pete Buttigieg campaign, along with every out of the closet socialist the Democrats ran. Conservatives have more in common with black Americans who vote Democrat than they do with white leftists. It’s long past time to stop with the old Fox News talking points and rally for justice and accountability.

