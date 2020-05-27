Washington Governor Jay Inslee turned to his old buddy, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, for help to supply citizens of Washington with personal protective equipment (PPE) produced in China. The Governor sent a personal letter to Xi that was loaded with fawning compliments touting his leadership through the coronavirus crisis. At no point did he mention the fact that it was the actions of the Chinese Communist Party in hiding coronavirus information that led to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first place.

There was also no mention of sub-par nature of PPE coming out of China. Reports have been popping up across the world that masks and gowns produced in China are practically placebos that offer no actual protection to those who are unfortunate enough to wear them. But for Inslee, the source or quality of the equipment wasn’t important. He needed something, anything to hand out to people to try to stave off the coronavirus apocalypse he was certain was on its way.

In an comprehensive report from SCMP, emails to and from Communist China to the Governor of Washington demonstrated questionable exchanges and clear loyalty by Inslee to the world leader he had met five years earlier. The trove of emails, acquired through FOIA requests, also showed the source of the deals brokered for Washingtonians: Qiang Wan, a Chinese-American entrepreneur who was born in Beijing but migrated to the US to study at the University of Southern California in the 1980s.

According to the report, the glowing compliments showed on Xi by Inslee seemed to work as PPE donations were acquired from Chinese sources.

The outreach by the state governor – a former Democratic Party candidate in the upcoming US presidential election – came after Beijing had tightened its vetting of exports of medical supplies, resulting in major delays of shipments of personal protective equipment to the United States. The snag emerged as new cases were peaking in the state and as infections in the US approached 250,000 nationwide.

Beijing’s heightened screening followed complaints by some governments and hospitals that large quantities of PPE sent from China were below acceptable standards.

The governor’s plea also came as weeks of friction in US-China relations at the national level briefly appeared to be subsiding after Xi and US President Donald Trump agreed to a truce in their war of words over the origins of the coronavirus during a phone call in late March.

Washingtonians must ask why their Governor bowed so low to China’s dictator, why he forced them to wear sub-standard PPE, and why he didn’t seek more credible sources other than the origin of the coronavirus itself.

