Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was a complete and total failure BEFORE the coronavirus. Now that she’s leading her city towards the brink of totalitarian oblivion, she believes her only alternative is to turn her police force into coronavirus enforcers locking up the masses and scaring people into self-imposed confinement.

During a press conference yesterday, the leader of the third most populated city in the nation decided to get tough following videos of house parties in her jurisdiction. This triggered her to the point that she’s now trying to make Bill de Blasio and Eric Garcetti seem reasonable.

“The time for educating people into compliance is over. Don’t be stupid. Don’t come out. Don’t advertise on social media,” Lightfoot said. “We’re watching you, and we are going to take decisive action.”

Reactions on social media were oddly one-sided. Even the radical progressives who normally support her draconian initiatives were notably muted about her tyrannical statements, opting to avoid the issue and find patriots to attack instead. As for conservatives on social media, it was game on:

So if you don’t do exactly as we say in #Chicago and #StayHome you will ‘go to jail, period’ and we will treat you like a criminal. However, criminals are being released from jail because of possible #COVID infections This is not the America I remember – what has happened? https://t.co/Ckla0hggsQ — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 3, 2020

Tyrants like @Chicagosmayor and @GovPritzker just don't get it. People are done with you! Watch Lori Lightfoot kick these kids off of a playground and then tells them to go home. I love how this kid tells her that she should go home.#reopenillinois pic.twitter.com/22gh4ZoAkj — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) May 3, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot, where’s your mask? Lots of spray hitting that microphone. https://t.co/ygKYfdpMej — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 3, 2020

Mayor Beetlejuice is VIOLATING all kinds of rights? @USAO_MIE – Chicago needs you. pic.twitter.com/ARlzXoNYRp — I am ToRe 🎙️ (@Tore_says) May 3, 2020

More people have died in Chicago because of gang violence than Corona Virus. How about you arrest gang members? https://t.co/2iUM144Q7F — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 3, 2020

Comrade Stalin could not said it better Comrade Mayor! https://t.co/QGziTdGglt — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 3, 2020

Chicago mayor wants you to know she’s not playing games and she’ll send the cops after you and your law-breaking friends. Just as soon as she’s done having a stylist touch up that crew cut. pic.twitter.com/rALUI9xUhL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 3, 2020

“Don’t make us treat you like a criminal, but if you act like a criminal and you violate the law and you refuse to do what is necessary to save lives in this city in the middle of a pandemic, we will take you to jail, period,” she said.

When a “leader” starts calling their desperate and oppressed constituents “criminals” for not wanting to comply with their draconian orders, you know they’ve lost the narrative. Americans are waking up to the reality that leftists like Lori Lightfoot are in this for power, not for the sake of their citizens.

