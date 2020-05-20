Big Tech suffers from a big ailment. Some refer to their TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) as the culprit, but it’s actually much bigger than that. They’re not just trying to help Democrats win elections. Sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Google are imposing their brand of Cultural Marxism on their platforms and through their search technologies in ways that specifically target conservative ideologies. What makes it worse is that they’re doing it under the banner of fighting “false news.”

PragerU is the latest victim of this cold war against conservatism. They have been hit in the past by YouTube and Twitter, and while they’ve suffered assumed suppression from Facebook as well, the social media site has finally made it official.

BREAKING:@Facebook has reduced our page reach and implemented restrictions for "repeated sharing of false news." Facebook is using biased 3rd party fact-checkers to flag content and censor conservatives. Is Facebook now the arbiter of truth? RETWEET TO STAND UP TO CENSORSHIP pic.twitter.com/i9RjeBR3Yp — PragerU (@prageru) May 19, 2020

Big Tech companies have turned to “unbiased,” so-called “fact-checkers” to identify this false news. But as we’ve learned first-hand at NOQ Report, it’s more about narrative than validity that drives their fact-checks. An article we posted about the Australian fires last year was flagged by a “fact-checker” who claimed it as false news. Nothing we posted in the article was actually false; our data came from Australian authorities. But even the insinuation that climate change was not the culprit based on the fact that there was a sharp rise in arson arrests during the bush fires that tore across the continent was enough to get us flagged.

PragerU has been censored over information they’ve delivered that is, in most cases, indisputable. But their crime is not framing this information in ways that are acceptable to the social justice warriors behind the fact-checking. All three major Big Tech self-proclaimed arbiters of truth—Facebook, Twitter, and Google—have attempted to stop the suppression of conservative ideas… or so we’re told. But the facts do not match the rhetoric. If anything, the suppression of conservative voices on all three platforms has ramped up in recent months, particularly as it pertains to the coronavirus crisis.

We are among many conservative news sites who have seen our numbers from Google decreasing in recent weeks. It isn’t quite a purge; these sites are generally still listed, as are we, in Google. But our prominence on Google searches has dropped considerable. One particular respected conservative news site can barely be found when people search for it by name.

If PragerU and some of the most prominent conservative voices in the country can fall victim to Facebook’s censorship, anyone can. This is why it’s so important for us to find alternatives through which to connect. They can’t suppress us if we aren’t there.

