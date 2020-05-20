The more we learn about Obamagate and the previous administration’s actions prior to the so-called “peaceful transfer of power” to President Trump’s team, the easier it is to see they had no intention of going away without a fight. The Obama administration worked in conjunction with the Deep State to undermine President Trump, and General Michael Flynn was clearly going to be their point-of-entry.

But they didn’t do all of this without protections. They, particularly former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, needed to establish ways to keep the truth about their nefarious plans hidden. In the event that there was an “investigation of the investigators,” as we’re seeing happening right now, they knew they needed a paper trail to make things seem like they were on the up-and-up. This is why she sent herself a memorialization email regarding the meeting in the Oval Office on January 4, 2017, two weeks before President Trump was inaugurated. It’s conspicuous that she waited until her last day on the job to send the email.

On Trump's first day, documented liar Susan Rice sends herself an email detailing a meeting w/top Obama officials *2 weeks prior* & repeatedly says it was “by the book” They knew what they were doing was wrong & it would be discovered so this email was sent as a “cover your ass” https://t.co/qlA5KU3H4k — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 19, 2020

DEVELOPING: Declassified Rice email documenting WH meeting 1/5/2017 obtained @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/uA9V9oo4n4 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 19, 2020

Question for Susan Rice: If investigations into Michael Flynn proceeded “by the book,” why did you lie about knowing about it?

pic.twitter.com/NIc154NNrH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2020

Tammy and I covered this story and others in the latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast. It was a particularly infuriating podcast as we discussed Susan Rice, the New Black Panthers Party’s racism against Chinese Americans, and Gavin Newsom’s illegal alien handouts. But at least we had one positive story as “Open the States” is calling for America to open up on Friday.

With so much information coming out about the horrible actions of the Obama administration and the Deep State before and after President Trump was inaugurated, it’s important to understand how it all fits in. The truth is coming out and they’re scared.

