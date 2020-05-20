The coronavirus crisis has crippled this nation. Many of our national, state, and personal finances are in shambles. Meanwhile, our rights are being suppressed in the name of an “emergency” that has gripped many in fear. But patriotic Americans are growing impatient with governments at every level holding us back. It’s time to open up America.

Open the States, a new organization started by Tea Party Patriots co-founder Mark Meckler and affiliated with his Convention of States Project, is promoting the nationwide movement on May 22nd. Dubbed #FreedomFriday, the goal is to encourage businesses and citizens to get back to living their normal lives whether government officials are willing to “allow” it or not.

Meckler founded the organization Citizens for Self-Governance (CSG) to “focus on broadening the philosophical reach of the idea of ‘self-governance’ outside of the Tea Party movement”. His shows have grown in popularity in recent years as the movements he’s a part of have expanded their reach. Now, this new project hopes to get 10-second videos from people saying they’re ready to stand up, open up, or show up as Americans act in civil disobedience against these draconian lockdown mandates.

Tammy and I discussed the project and offered our support in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs.

If government is unwilling to do what’s best for the people, it’s incumbent on the people to take back our rights on our own. Thankfully, on #FreedomFriday there will be many patriots doing the same. It’s time to send a message. It’s time to take action.

