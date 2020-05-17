Google, the top search engine in the United States, appears to be hitting conservative sites who are publishing articles that run contrary to the accepted narrative surrounding the coronavirus. Multiple reports have come into NOQ Report concerned with major drops in traffic from the search giant. So, we checked our own stats and realized it had started happening to us as well.

We will not be “outing” other conservative sites who may require Google traffic to function properly (our biggest search traffic source is DuckDuckGo, which I highly recommend from a privacy perspective). I will not be disclosing the names or websites associated with the people I talked to on this matter. Google’s various teams, for their part, have not responded to requests for information.

The first report came three weeks ago when someone I had consulted with for her conservative website asked me to take a look at her website’s backend. Nothing stuck out. I told her it may be a temporary hit over bad code or perhaps something with her server. Two days later, an owner at another conservative site said they’d been blacklisted by Google. I asked what correspondence they’d received. Nothing. Google Search Console didn’t show a penalty of any sort, but their traffic had tanked.

That’s when I decided to check ours. Nothing was out of the ordinary, so I called and DMd around to other conservative sites. Some said they’d seen a decline, but most had not. Was there a crackdown on conservatives? It’s happened before, though Google has claimed otherwise. I parked it in the back of my mind and carried on.

A little less than two weeks ago, I saw the drop on our site. It was unambiguous. Hundreds of thousands of impressions on Google dropped to thousands. And it stayed that way. It’s been that way ever since.

It was in talking to one of the bigger conservative sites that I determined what the likely culprit was. “We haven’t seen a drop, but only because we took down an article claiming the lockdowns were causing more deaths than the coronvirus itself. We received a message from Google saying we had been flagged for spreading disinformation ILLEGALLY and we could either take down the article or risk being removed from their index altogether.”

Illegal? Since when are opinions that are backed by facts considered to be illegal? And when did it become Google’s job to be the arbiters of truth when it comes to the coronavirus? These are rhetorical questions, of course, as neither Google nor any other tech giant will ever come out about their stranglehold over the news in the United States. That’s the nature of the beast and it could be the biggest threat to American society. When those controlling the flow of information have an agenda that is only loosely tied to delivering the truth, it’s as if we’re in the early stages of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Yes, we published articles about Eric Ciaramella when few others did so. Yes, we post credible conspiracy theories, not because we’re conspiracy theorists (though some of us are) but because there are many out there that are wrongly lumped in with flat-earth theory. And yes, we will call out those who try to make the coronavirus out to be more than it is. These lockdowns really are much more damaging to this nation than the coronavirus itself. That’s not to say the coronavirus is not a concern. It absolutely is, particularly for those who are elderly or infirm. But the damage being done through the lockdowns WILL kill people. It already has. That narrative goes against their agenda.

The digital age has presented this planet with an unprecedented opportunity through access to information. Sadly, the powers and principalities pounced to take as much control over the internet as possible. They are using disinformation to herd us in the direction they want us to go, and Google is front-and-center as one of the biggest companies disseminating false information. They sprinkle it in with real information to keep their scam going, but the “fake news” and false narratives are ubiquitous. They’ve gone so far as to rank this website FIFTH for searches for us by name, conveniently tucked under a laughable Media-Bias Fact Check and Wikipedia list of fake news sites.

Google is arguably the biggest culprit when it comes to controlling the narrative for the far left. They consider it their demonic duty to keep people misinformed. We are sheep for allowing this to happen. But we have choices. Make a good one and dump Google.

